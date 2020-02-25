7 Reasons Why Surprise, Arizona is the Best Adventure Vacation Destination

This city in Maricopa County in the state of Arizona has undergone a massive transformation in the last ten years, starting off as a smallish city with 30,848 residents in 2000 and eventually becoming one of the most populated cities in Arizona by 2010, with 117,517 residents; a massive 281% increase. Therefore, it will come as no surprise that Surprise (get it?) was voted as Arizona’s fastest-growing city several times after the 2010 census.

So, what exactly has this city done to expand its numbers and encourage travelers to visit this vibrant and welcoming vacation destination? Mostly, it has focused on its sporting and outdoor attractions that are becoming increasingly popular as word spreads about the facilities that this city now has to offer its residents and potential visitors. From the outstanding professional golf courses to the unmissable nearby White Tank Mountain Regional Park to the all-year-round sunshine that is ideal for outdoor adventures, there is plenty to capture your interest.

Keep reading to find out more reasons why Surprise, Arizona, is the best adventure vacation destination for 2020.

It is home to the Surprise Stadium

For all you sports fans out there, the Surprise Stadium is an extremely popular attraction for locals and tourists alike. It’s the spring training ground of the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals, plus it’s home to the Arizona Fall League’s Surprise Saguaros.

The park itself is well-maintained, and there is a wide variety of snacks on offer if you do catch a game, including Mexican, Chinese, and American cuisine.

You can pick fruit at the Truman Ranch II

This might not sound like the most adventurous activity there is, but it’s still a great opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy some of the lovely sunshine that is in such abundance in Surprise.

If you choose to visit this city between December and March, you can visit the Truman Ranch II and pick your own fruit from any tree of your choice. It is worth knowing that all the produce is pesticide-free, plus there are so many different fruit varieties to choose from, including oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and tangelos; the perfect family activity for a quiet and peaceful afternoon in Surprise.

There are lots of great places to stay

With hundreds of different accommodation options, including hotels, Airbnb’s, and inns in Surprise, Arizona, it can tough to decide where to stay. That being said, it is important that you know that public transportation options to this area are slim, so you need to determine how you are going to get to Surprise and also how you are going to explore the city when you get there.

One of the best options is to rent an RV for your trip, providing you with transportation to Surprise, and the opportunity to visit other nearby cities and their attractions. If you do decide to rent an RV in Surprise Arizona, you will be pleased to know that there are several excellent RV resort parks in the local area. All the parks have a variety of excellent on-site facilities, including swimming pools, on-site Wi-Fi, and the opportunity to bring your pet if you so wish.

Some of the best RV and camping parks in and around Surprise, Arizona, include:

Sunflower RV Resort

Paradise RV Resort

Cotton Lane RV Resort

Pleasant Harbour RV Resort

Hospitality RV Resort

One of the best aspects of having your own transportation in Surprise is that you can travel to any nearby adventure destinations and attractions such as the Verde River, where you can enjoy white water rafting. Or you could even take the drive to the Grand Canyon, which is only 3 and a half hours away.

Surprise has seven professional golf courses

If you or your partner love a spot of golf to unwind on vacation, then Surprise is the perfect destination for you. Home to a whopping seven professional golf courses, including Arizona Tradition Golf Club, Coyote Lakes Golf Club, and Sun Village Golf Club, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to teeing off.

In fact, the state of Arizona is the premier golfing destination in the whole world, with over 300 high-quality golf courses on offer.

Surprise has the largest tennis & racket complex in the Southwest

Continuing the sporting theme, this city is home to the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex, which is ideal for those who want to partake in some indoor sporting activities. The rates for playing are incredibly cheap, and they offer drop-in programs as well as the opportunity to call and book a court a day in advance for visitors.

Some of the sporting activities available include:

Kids tennis

Pickleball

Teen tennis

Racquetball

Adult tennis

Click here for more information on visiting Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex.

You can visit White Tank Mountain Regional Park

Located in Waddell, less than 10 miles away from Surprise, White Tank Mountain Regional Park spans over 30,000 acres, making it the largest regional park in Maricopa County. The majority of the park is made up of the rugged and stunning White Tank Mountains and the range, which is deeply serrated with ridges and canyons, and peaks at over 4,000 feet.

Some of the best adventure activities that you can carry out at White Tank Mountain Regional Park include:

Biking

Camping

Hiking

Horseback riding

Following one of the many trails

Stargazing (not so adventurous but fun nonetheless)

The weather is perfect for outdoor adventures

With 301 sunny days, on average, each and every year and only 9 inches of rainfall (the U.S average is 38 inches), Surprise, Arizona offers the perfect climate for those who love to be outdoors, pushing themselves to their limits.

Although, it should be noted that if you are not used to the Arizona sun, you need to be careful not to burn by always wearing sunscreen, even in winter, and by protecting your eyes and head with a hat and sunglasses.

Author: Carol Trehearn