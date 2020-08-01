7 Must-Have Clothing Pieces for Athletes

Let’s be real – an athlete’s wardrobe is extremely important. You want to look and feel good in your clothes so that you’re really able to perform at your best! Depending on your specific sport, you may need different items of clothing that meet the requirements and guidelines of that sport. That being said, there are still some clothing basics that every athlete should have in their closet no matter if they’re a golfer or a swimmer!

Running Shorts

The first must-have clothing item for athletes is running shorts. Every athlete needs a good pair of running shorts so that you can properly work out in the gym, on the track, or wherever you work out! There are several different lengths, styles, and materials of running shorts that may be better suited for some activities more than others, so make sure to keep this in mind. At the same time, you really can’t go wrong with a polyester and spandex blended short that has a ten-inch inseam! If you’re a devoted runner, you might want to also have a pair of shorts with a shorter inseam – around five inches or so.

Compression Shorts

Another must-have clothing item for athletes is compression shorts. Compression shorts are different from running shorts in that they form completely to your body and are usually made out of a stretchy material like spandex. Compression shorts aren’t necessary for every athletic activity but are really great for things like strength training and biking. In fact, they have been proven to prevent muscle strains and soreness, increase power and jumping ability, improve recovery after a hard workout, and provide more comfort and protection.

Sweatpants

Sweatpants are a great clothing piece for athletes and couch potatoes alike! Sweatpants are great for outdoor workouts in cold weather as they are able to give you some extra coverage and warmth while still remaining comfortable and flexible. They are also a great item to have on-hand if you want to quickly cover up after a gym session or a swim meet.

Tank Tops

Tank tops are made to provide maximum airflow to the dreaded armpits. They are great for people who primarily exercise outside and might sweat right through the armpit area on regular t-shirts. They are also great for strength training as they don’t provide any restriction on your arm area – allowing you to fully pump some iron without worrying about ripping or stretching your shirt.

T-Shirts

T-shirts are a staple for any wardrobe but especially for athletes! This seems to be the go-to shirt option for athletes of all different kinds. A great moisture-wicking t-shirt is definitely essential for anyone looking to go for a run, hit the gym, or play a quick scrimmage.

Polos

Polos are a dressier shirt but are still necessary for athletes who need to look a little bit more professional. Polos are great for golfers since they look nice but are still comfortable and breathable. Polos are also an easy option for athletes to throw on after a workout if they need to look presentable quickly.

Hoodies

Finally, hoodies are a must-have clothing item for athletes – especially those who practice outdoors in colder weather. Like sweatpants, hoodies can provide you with warmth and coverage up top while still remaining loose enough to kill your workout.

No matter what type of athlete you are, you need to have a top-notch wardrobe if you want to be successful and really reach the top of your game. Clothes matter more than you think, which is why it’s so important to buy high-quality pieces of athletic clothing that are durable, breathable, and stretchy.

Author: Jacob Maslow