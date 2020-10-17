7 Herbal Teas You Must Try for a Healthier Lifestyle

A healthy diet does not have to be complicated or fancy. A few beneficial ingredients can serve the purpose for your health.

Since ancient times, herbs have been used in various forms to have a healthy way of living. A press release about a nationwide survey in 2016 revealed that Americans spend billions on complementary approaches to improve their health, including acupuncture, herbal supplements, yoga, and meditation. The exact figure was $1.9 billion for children and $28.3 billion to $30.2 billion for adults.

There is much clear evidence that proves spices and herbs have a wide range of potential health benefits as they possess several anti-carcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anti-tumorigenic, and antioxidant properties.

It was found that herbs, along with their excellent medicinal properties, can also help to get rid of the mosquitoes. Placing a herb inside your home in pots or planting them outside your house is an effective way to get rid of the mosquitoes.

Herbs have been used for centuries for their health properties, mostly incorporated into tinctures and tea. Tea is typically an aromatic beverage prepared from Camellia sinensis, a classic plant native to East Asia.

But guess what? Herbal tea does not originate from this evergreen shrub. Yes, you read it right. Herbal tea is not your traditional tea. Rather it is a beverage made from the decoction or infusion of the spices, herbs, and other plant resources like seeds, leaves, roots, or dried flowers in warm water.

Herbal tea – less commonly named “Tisane,” is referred to as a tea due to its common and similar blending ways during the preparation. Herbal teas have various health benefits – boosting the immune system, relaxing the nerves, preventing chronic diseases, improving the digestive system, and stimulating the brain function are a few of them.

Have you tried any herbal tea?

If yes, mention some of your favorites in the comments section below. And if you belong to the second group, no need to worry. It is never too late to start! Here are 7 herbal teas you can add to your routine for a healthier lifestyle.

Rooibos Tea

Pronounced as “Roy-Boss,” Rooibos tea is a less-common tea that has an almost-honey like taste. It is prepared from the rooibos plant native to South Africa. Also known as Redbush tea, it is initially green in color and turns red after fermentation in the sun. Rooibos tea has a high percentage of health-stimulating antioxidants, including quercetin and aspalathin, which may help in the protection of cells from free radicals.

It is caffeine-free tea, making it a healthy alternative for caffeinated beverages. It has a very low level of oxalates, reducing the risk of kidney stones associated with a high intake of such beverages. Research has found that it helps boost immunity, soothe infant colic, improve sleep quality, settle an upset stomach, and reduce skin allergies. Here is a video tutorial on how to prepare a perfect cup of rooibos tea?

However, it is advisable not to consume fresh Rooibos as it may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause toxic reactions. People with hormone-sensitive conditions should consult their doctor before consuming it in a large amount.

Will you try it? Tell us!

Cerasee Tea

Cerasee is a well-known herb widely grown in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean but can be found in almost all parts of the world. Cerasee plant holds the key to many health problems due to its tremendous benefits. It has a bitter taste and can be unpleasant for the palette.

Cerasee tea makes a healthy diet, but a few people really know about this valuable information. In Turkey, it has been used as a traditional remedy to treat stomach sickness and was found to increase insulin sensitivity.

Drinking cerasee tea helps in detoxifying the blood and the body. It has been used for treating several ailments, including abdominal pains, fungal infections, parasitic worms, and hypertension. Here is a video tutorial on how to make Cerasee tea?

It is found that cerasee herb taken continuously for more than 9 days may cause liver damage. People with G6PD deficiency should prefer to avoid consuming this tea.

Are you ready to make one for yourself?

Rosehip Tea

Prepared from the rose plants’ pseudo-fruits, this floral blend, Rosehip tea, has been used for various health problems for centuries. Rosa rugosa and Rosa canina are two types of rosehip seeds utilized to make this amazing tea.

Rosehip tea has a mild floral flavor and a tangy aftertaste. It has a similar flavor to hibiscus tea, is rich in antioxidants, and has been found to contain the highest vitamin C content among vegetables and fruits.

This healthy tea benefits include: relieving stomach ailments, including stomach acid deficiency, ulcers, and stomach spasms; It can be used for gallbladder sickness, kidney, and lower urinary tract disorders; sciatica; weight loss; high blood pressure; fever; diabetes, etc.

Finally, people who have serious medical conditions should always consult their healthcare professional before consuming rosehip tea. It may interact with certain medications, including those to treat psychiatric disorders and type 2 diabetes.

Decided to try Rosehip hip? Here is a video tutorial on how to make rosehip tea?

Rosemary tea

Rosemary is a perpetual aromatic herb with a slightly peppery, minty, sage-like, balsamic taste with a woody aftertaste. Native to the Mediterranean region, this evergreen shrub is one of the most widely acknowledged herbal medicines and was awarded the “herb of the year” award in 2000. The most popular way of consuming it as a tea, precisely recognized as Rosemary tea.

Possible health benefits of drinking rosemary tea include improved concentration and memory, a boost of the immune system, prevention from inflammation and oxidative damage, better digestion, and protection against macular degeneration.

Rosemary tea is a good source of calcium, iron, and vitamin B-6. It is high in antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant elements. It may support brain health and prevent brain aging. Here is a video tutorial on how to make rosemary tea?

Very high consumption of rosemary tea may cause vomiting, spasms, coma, and pulmonary edema. It is not advisable for pregnant women and people already taking medications.

Have you ever tried Rosemary tea before? Share your experience in the comments section.

Lemon balm tea

Lemon balm is a herbaceous plant native to Central Asia, Iran, South-Central Europe, and the Mediterranean Basin. It is part of the mint family Lamiaceae along with oregano, sage, basil, rosemary, and mint.

This refreshing tea features a minty, citrusy, and lemony flavor. The addition of raw honey and a dash of lemon juice can alleviate this calming tea’s benefits and taste. Lemon balm tea is well-known as Melissa tea and helps relieve various conditions affecting the gastrointestinal tract.

It may reduce stress and anxiety, treat restlessness and sleeping issues in children, relieve PMS symptoms, fight viral infections, and relax muscles. Here is a video tutorial on how to make your own Lemon Balm Tea?

However, it is never preferred to consume it in a large amount. Ensure your health safety first by getting a green signal from your doctor, especially if you suffer from any health condition.

Would you incorporate the bright flavor of lemon balm tea into your healthy living routine?

Sage tea

Common Sage is a perennial subshrub native to the Mediterranean region. It has a pine-like aroma and has a sweet and slightly bitter taste. It also belongs to the mint family Lamiaceae. Sage tea can help with certain health problems, including digestion, weight loss, gastritis, bloating, diarrhea, heartburn, and appetite loss.

Sage is used for cooking purposes and, due to its tremendous health benefits, was awarded the “herb of the year” award in 2001. Sipping on sage tea may help boost your health and increase your antioxidant intake. It is packed with a healthy amount of minerals and vitamins.

People with hormone-sensitive issues should not take sage. Taken in high amounts, it may interact with the effects of medications like sedatives and diabetes supplements. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult their health professionals before sipping on this beneficial tea.

Want to try this award-winning herb tea? Here is a video tutorial on how to make sage tea?

Holy Basil Tea

Famous as the “Queen of herbs,” “The Incomparable One,” Holy Basil, or Tulsi is native to the Indian subcontinent. It is closely linked to culinary basil used in many Italian dishes, seasoning over salads, and other cooking purposes.

Holy basil is an aromatic herbaceous plant with approximately 60 identified species. It has rich analgesic, antipyretic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that help tackle anxiety and stress, fight cancer, ease joint pain and inflammation, prevent diabetes, and boost immunity.

It is safe to sip on the holy basil tea for up to six weeks. It has not been established yet whether it is beneficial for pregnant women or for the people who try to conceive.

Do you intend to try this sacred tea? Here is a video tutorial on how to make Holy Basil Tea?

Of course, it is never promoted to consume any herbal tea or herbal medications in a large amount. They may alter the purpose of medications prescribed for several health conditions.

Guarantee your health care first by consulting your health professional if you intend to sip on these healthy and refreshing teas for a long time. Comment down below if you have already tried any of the herbal teas. Share your experience with us on how it benefitted your health!

Author: Heather Clinton