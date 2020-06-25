7 Best travel destinations in Turkey that you should add your bucket list

Are you planning your next holidays in turkey, but unaware about the best places you can visit? Are you wondering about whether you should choose turkey as a must-visit place? Whether your Turkey tour is going to be your best decision or not? Need not fret!

This article will bring all the secret travel destinations that you should never miss to create hilarious memories and unforgettable experiences.

Well! Turkey is one of the dazzling destinations which is well known for its mouth-watering food, vibrant culture, vast history and beautiful sceneries. Visiting this place will make you explore all the views and places you might have dreamt of.

It would not be wrong to say that the list of awesome places you can explore in the turkey are numerous. But viewing all the places in such a short period of time is something next to impossible. So, to make things easier for you, I have created a checklist of seven best places you should never miss while making turkey tours worth exploring.

Now, without any further discussion, let’s take a rundown at the list of 10 amazing destinations to visit in Turkey.

7 Must-visit places in Turkey

Let’s begin….

Cappadocia

Just imagine yourself standing under the sky having thousands of air balloons. Now get out of your dream and visit Cappadocia. It is one of the beautiful places well known for its distinctive fairy chimneys.

This stunning region is also popular for breathtaking trekking routes. Its hill crests and cliff ridges are like a dream, especially for the photographers. So, if you want to experience the beauty of Turkey, then don’t miss to add Cappadocia in your must-visit checklist.

Dalaman

Dalaman is another place commonly visited by tourists to experience its luxurious beaches, streams, lakes. From exploring the ghost town of Kayakoy to basking in the sun where two seas meet, there is something delight you will love to experience it time and again.

If you are planning to visit Turkey with your family, then Dalaman should be in your priority list because there you can click fantastic pictures besides experiencing Turkey’s natural beauty.

Tortum Waterfall

Tortum Waterfall is one of the most popular waterfalls commonly visited by tourists. It is the world’s largest and most beautiful waterfall you can ever experience.It is one of the most remarkable natural treasures of turkey that falls from the height of 48 meters.

It is one of the most recreational areas that gives you an opportunity to experience the close sight of the waterfall. Basically, it is located in the Erzurum Province in Eastern Turkey. If you are excited to see the beauty of this place, then make sure you plan your trip between the months of May and June because in other months waterfalls are almost dry.

Pamukkale

Pamukkale is another must-visit place in Turkey commonly known for its world striking landscapes. It is located in Turkey’s traditional heart near Denizli. The pure white travertine terraces of Pamukkale are famous natural wonders. Besides experiencing thermal springs, you can also visit this place to see ancient ruins from the city of Hierapolis.

If you plan to stay at the UNESCO world heritage site, then you can avail the opportunity to experience the beauty of both the places.

Useful reading- 5 Things to Know Before Traveling to Hawaii

Lake van

Lake van is a saline soda lake which is world-famous for its exceptionally blue water and located in the provinces of Bitlis and Van. If you love photography, then don’t forget to add this place in your bucket list.

This lake covers an area of 1,434 square miles and is divided into two sections. The area it covers makes it the largest lake in Turkey. So, if you want to be a part of this beautiful place, then make sure you analyze its record before visiting this place.

Ephesus

Ephesus is one of the well known ancient port cities with which everyone is not aware of. It would not be wrong to consider it as a well-preserved ruin and home for antique places.

Most of the tourists visit this place to see the temple of Artemis, which was once considered as the seven wonders of the world. Also, this place is known as the home of seven churches in Asia. Moreover, if you want to explore the finest classical architecture, then make sure you plan your visit to Ephesus once in your entire life.

Mount Nemrut

Are you the one who loves to visit historical places and capture memories with ancient things? If yes, then you should definitely make a visit to Mount Nemrut. This place is home to archaeological sites and beautiful amazing statues that will take you to ancient times.

Well! It is located in Adıyaman province and one of the sightseeing draw cards for Eastern Turkey. The best time to visit this place is at sunrise because, in a proper light, all the statues will look like they loom out of the dark.

Still, if you don’t want to miss any small thing or want to make your turkey tours the best, then I would recommend you to travel with Memphis Tours. It is one of the world-famous travellers on Tripadvisor, ensuring to make your trip safe, comfortable and memorable. With their 65 years of experience, they make solid planning and value ethical and sustainable tourism.

Userful reading- Travel in Style: Top Tips for Packing

The last say

Now that you know most of the beautiful places to visit in Turkey, it’s the right time to plan your trip, make the bookings and enjoy the star locations of Turkey.

So what are you waiting for? Pull up your socks, pack your bags and get ready to make your turkey tours an unforgettable memory.

Still, if you have any challenge in deciding the place, feel free to ask in the comment section below. Also, don’t forget to share your travelling experience with turkey.

Author: Lee Sadawski