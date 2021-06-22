6 Tips for Proper Crawl Space Maintenance

Properly maintained crawl spaces (also called cellar or foundation pit) help protect your home and its occupants from health risks. A moisture-rich environment inside a crawl space can be a breeding ground for molds, mildews, and pest damage like firewood. It can also encourage serious structural problems that can lead to more serious issues, like failing foundations or the presence of hazardous water pipes or ducts. To learn how to fix crawl space drainage issues, find the right contractor in Kansas who offers comprehensive crawl space services.

Your crawl space is the lowest area in your house. So, it’s important to take proper care of it to limit health risks. Crawl space repairs in Kansas means more than just applying the right amount of weatherproofing. There are other factors to consider to keep the place dry and pests (like molds) and mice out.

1. Mold and Pests:

When you have a proper crawl space maintenance program in place, you can rest assured that mold and pests will be minimized in your house. You’ll also know that there is nothing wrong with your heating, cooling, and plumbing systems. When bugs first infest your crawl, they may be feasting on your pets. That’s why a thorough ventilation system is essential, as bugs are drawn to warm, moist areas. In addition, proper lighting and effective exhaust ventilation systems will discourage insects from hanging around in your crawl.

2. Walls are Well Insulated:

One important step in proper crawl space maintenance involves making sure that the walls are well insulated. Walls in your crawl space serve several functions, protecting you from injury and creating an easy way for water and air to escape. If they’re not properly insulated, they’ll allow heat and moisture to get in, and trap too much heat and moisture inside.

Over time, this can lead to serious heating and cooling issues in your home. Additionally, walls that aren’t insulated can allow molds and mildew to grow, causing health problems and allergic reactions.

3. Proper Ventilation:

To encourage proper ventilation in your crawl space, you need to seal it off. This can be done with a plastic vapor barrier. A plastic vapor barrier, or PVCB, will keep most moisture from getting into your crawl space. Sealing off your crawl space will protect it from all forms of moisture. In addition to keeping out moisture, it will also help prevent condensation from collecting on the floor, which can be a problem in some areas.

4. Fiberglass Insulation:

There’s another very effective way to seal your crawl spaces and that’s with fiberglass insulation. Fiberglass insulation is designed to break down naturally over time. Because it breaks down naturally, it is a highly effective way to seal and protect your crawl space. This is also one of the few options that will keep mold from growing on your walls.

5. Unreinforced Masonry Wall:

If you’re looking for a more permanent solution, you might want to look into an unreinforced masonry wall. Unlike plastic vapor barriers, unreinforced masonry walls will not break down over time. This makes these walls a great choice for proper crawl space maintenance and mold growth control. Keep in mind, however, that there are different grades of unreinforced masonry walls and you must consider this when choosing the right product for your needs.

6. Dehumidifier:

Last but certainly not least, you should consider purchasing a dehumidifier to remove excess moisture from your crawl space. The dehumidifier will draw out excess moisture and prevent it from building up in your walls and floor. These products can be found at home improvement stores and even some larger retailers. If you’re looking for a product that will work well with an existing mold control system, look for a humidity analyzer with humidity protection built in. You’ll find that this product will work well to regulate your indoor air quality.

Author: Outreach