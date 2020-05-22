6 Steps to Create a Virtual Team Building Scavenger Hunt

Remote team building activities are vital if you have a remote team because they can serve to bring the team closer and motivate the members to work together to reach goals. Although there are a number of ways you can opt to do virtual team building, the option you choose doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, it can be fun for everyone but still achieve its purpose, which is building strong relationships.

While creating a virtual team building scavenger hunt may sound overwhelming, it doesn’t have to be. Depending on the theme you choose, you can place much of the responsibility on the team members. Here are the steps you need to take to make this a successful activity for both you and your team.

Set a Theme

Your team members will likely be participating from home, so your theme should revolve around something they can do at home, online or in the general area. You don’t want to make the theme too difficult or you risk turning off team members.

Here are a few themes to consider:

Specific household or office items

Items used in the 1990s

Items of a specific color and shape

You could also find a way to tie the scavenger hunt theme into your work or current project, but that’s very individualized so it’s up to you to be creative. Another option is to give each team member the theme, such as “Guess My Location” and have them send in picture clues for the other members to solve. This will save you from writing up clues.

Set a Time Frame

It’s important to set a time frame for the hunt that works with the team-building theme you’ve selected. You don’t want the time frame to be so short that team members feel that they don’t have enough time to participate. And you don’t want it to be so long that people lose interest.

For example, if you decide to do a scavenger hunt theme based on the locations of team members, you could require them to submit a new clue every day to the group over the course of the workweek. If you do a scavenger hunt theme dealing with household or office items, it could take place during one morning or afternoon.

Write Clues

If you’re using the household or office items theme, write up a mysterious clue about each object. “It’s full of paper. It’s full of ink. It doesn’t have pages, what do you think?” (The answer is a printer.)

Remember, you’ll have to get creative when writing clues and do it within your team’s means. Can they go out? Do they live in houses or apartments, with balconies or gardens? Do they live somewhere where the clues would be applicable? “This common weed starts off yellow and then transforms into something snowy” is a great clue, but what if there are no dandelions in their location?

Pick a Mode of Communication

So how will you be doing this hunt? Through a specific chat channel on Slack, a new Whatsapp group, or another team communication program? Through an email chain? On a conference call? You may want to find an alternative to your regular communication channels for this fun activity or you may want to stick with something everyone’s comfortable using to save time.

Give Out Clues

You have your theme, time frame, clues and location. Now you can share the clues. Try to be creative with it. Rather than giving everyone a list of things to find, give out a cryptic clue describing an object, then have each member find that object and take a picture of it to share.

For the theme of guessing a person’s location, have people send pictures of local landmarks and delicacies, clothing styles and architecture. Whoever guesses where they are is the winner.

There are tons of creative ways to do this, depending on your theme and method. From a simple riddle to solve or item to find each day, to a heated session with multifaceted clues and stricter time limits.

Win and Reward

Who won the hunt? Maybe it’s the person who solved the most clues first, or the person who got the most correct. Either way, some kind of prize would also be nice, such as a gift card or certificate for a meal out. Or if you’d rather not spend money on prizes for this activity, make your own coupons for something you know the team member would like. Or allow the winner to choose the next team-building activity and even organize it. Even without a physical prize, the glory and satisfaction of the win while working with a team is rewarding in itself.

Author: Ravi Kumarr Gupta