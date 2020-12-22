6 Signs Your Cat is Entering Old Age

Despite the myth that cats have nine lives, they are unfortunately just as mortal as the rest of earth’s creatures. Cats make wonderful household pets for many years, but there does come a time when they start to slow down and show signs of aging. Knowing when your cat is getting older is important as their care requirements change. If you have a cat who’s past its excitable kitten stage, then read on for the six signs it’s entering old age.

They’re in Double Digits

Cats don’t instantly slow down once they reach ten years old, but if they are in double digits, then it shows that they are getting on in life. Some cats don’t make it long past ten, while others live over twenty, so there’s no real way of knowing how long they have left.

If your cat is ten or older, it’s best to get them checked at the vet and see if they need any dietary changes. Vet Midlothian is an affordable walk-in clinic that will help you understand your cats’ behaviors and learn how you can help them live comfortably.

Their Eating Habits Change

One of the biggest signs your cat is entering old age is the change in their eating habits. While they might once have wolfed down their dinner, when they grow older, they are more likely to leave food in their bowls. Their dietary needs shift in old age, so make sure you have adapted their diet to suit them.

Less Activity

Most cats are extremely active during the earlier years of their life, running around the house and generally causing mischief. You’ll most likely notice that when your cat is a senior, they are less mobile and walk slower than they used to. Don’t worry too much about this, as it is a natural sign of aging in cats. If you are concerned about other health issues like arthritis or an injury, it’s best to get them checked out.

A Thinning Coat

Much like humans, cats lose hair as they grow older. It is not something to be overly concerned with, but you should make sure you groom your cat often. Brush them with a soft, gentle pet brush to collect loose fur to prevent too much cat hair from spreading around your home.

They Are Constipated

If your cat isn’t using their litter box as often, it could be a sign of old age. They might need a shift in diet, but it’s best to visit a vet before making any big changes.

Their Behavior Changes

Many cat owners find that their previously aloof cats turn more docile and friendly in their old age. A behavior shift in senior cats is generally not something to worry about unless they suddenly turn aggressive. If they are showing you more affection, then the best thing you can do is return that love with plenty of cuddles and ear scratches.

Author: Carol Trehearn