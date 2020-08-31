6 Incredible Ways to Relieve Dry Skin

Dry skin happens when the skin dries out because it doesn’t have adequate moisture. This can occur due to aging, harsh soap, frequent bathing, or certain medical conditions. Dry skin can be irritating and uncomfortable. Dry skin can also be due to an underlying condition, and it is only a doctor who can identify the condition and recommend the necessary eczema treatment.

Some of the most common symptoms of dry skin include:

Itching

Cracked skin

Redness

Scaling

Gray or ashy skin

While dry skin is common and can affect anyone, some factors can make one more susceptible to it, including, age, where they live, genes, etc. Fortunately, you can manage dry skin at home if it is not severe by undertaking some practices. Here are some tips to help you relieve dry skin at home.

Use warm water to wash your face or bathe

A steamy shower may feel good, but hot water can do more harm to your dry skin. Hot showers tend to strip the body of its natural oil barrier. You need this barrier to help retain moisture to keep the skin moist and smooth.

So it’s best to reduce the temperature and take less time in the shower. Dermatologists recommend taking short, warm shower or baths that don’t last longer than 10 minutes.

Be gentle when cleansing

When showering, use a soapless cleanser. Using gentle, fragrance-free soaps are the best option. Products that have antibacterial additives or deodorants can damage the delicate skin. Cleaners with ceramides are also a great option because ceramides are fatty molecules that make up the outer barrier of the skin. So they help to retain moisture. When exfoliating your skin, do not scrub too hard or too much as it can irritate the skin.

Find a moisturizer that works for you

Dry skin can affect anyone regardless of their age or skin type. You should look for a moisturizer that’s suitable for your skin; moisturizer that helps to moisten you skin and not aggravate the problem. Moisturizers contain petroleum jelly and glycerin, which are ideal for people with dry skin. These two ingredients work together to keep in moisture and provide a thorough moisturization to help relieve the dry skin.

Rethink your routine

A lot of things can cause dry, itchy skin. However, sometimes it can be due to our own habits. You can easily aggravate you’re your skin patches without even realizing it. As mentioned above, hot showers or harsh soaps can strip the skin of its natural oils. So one of the best ways you can relieve your dry skin is to rethink your routine. Look for what works for you and get rid of products that make your dry skin worse. For dry skin, it is best to use dry skin oil to keep the skin hydrated.

Cover up

One of the leading causes of dry skin, roughness, and wrinkles is sun damage. You can avoid the effects of sun damage by wearing sunscreen whenever you are outdoors. During cold weather, dress in layers to prevent excessive sweating and overheating since both of them can irritate your skin. Use lip balm to prevent dry, cracked lips n winter. You should also a wear wide-brimmed hat during summer to protect your neck, eyes, and ears against the sun rays.

Remember to follow the rules of moisturizing

Using moisturizers to hydrate the skin is good, but you have to ensure that you follow moisturizing rules to get the best results. The moisturizing rules include:

Washing with a soapless cleaner to protect the outer layer of your skin

Applying a moisturizer on damp skin to help retain the moisture

Moisturizing your hands every time you wash them.

Author: Biswajit Rakshit