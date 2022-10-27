Because there are so many options out there, designing your home can be overwhelming, especially if you’re trying to create something new and unique. However, by following these six home design trends, you’ll be able to design your house in such a way that it stands out from the rest of the crowd and looks modern and chic at the same time. You’ll also see that it doesn’t take much work or effort to do so — all you have to do is incorporate one or two of these trends into your home design plan.

6 home design trends that will make your house stand out

#1. Large, high windows on every side

If you’re looking to introduce more natural light into your home, large windows on every side are an excellent choice. These types of windows are also an excellent way to enhance a room’s aesthetic with texture and colour. For example, by placing a frosted window in the bathroom or covering it with a sheer curtain. This can help to balance the steamy feel of the bathroom while still allowing the light to shine through. For some great designs you can look through Ecotech windows.

#2. Neutrals with pops of colour

Neutral tones have been trending for a while now, but the best balance is to incorporate more colour. Colours can be used to create contrast or complement certain parts of the space. For example, if you’ve got a lot of black furniture, try adding pops of colour with throw pillows and accessories. If you want to keep it traditional with just one pop of colour, go for a bright accent wall in a neutral tone.

#3. Bold geometric patterns

Bold geometric patterns can add a lot of life and texture to your apartment. They are a great way to add an illusion of space. Moreover, it helps the house look more chic on a small budget. When you are renovating your home be sure to include such shapes and add depth to your home.

#4. Single colour scheme with an accent colour

This trend is all about simplicity. The idea is to have one colour throughout the space with an accent colour on one wall or in a piece of furniture. This creates harmony and balance while adding a pop of style. One way to implement this trend is by having the accent colour be blue, purple or dark green (cool colours) and the rest of the room being white, grey or light brown (warm colours).

#5. Houseplants galore

Houseplants are a great way to add life to any room. If you’re not much of a green thumb, there are lots of options for plants that require minimal care and upkeep. Plus, if you can’t find what you’re looking for at the local nursery, sites like Amazon offer hundreds of options so you can be sure to find something that suits your style. Here are some option ideas:

Fiddle Leaf Fig – These beautiful plants have broad leaves and are known for their dramatic appearance. They also work great as an indoor bonsai tree.

Snake Plant – This plant is perfect for anyone who is struggling with allergies. It’s also good at purifying air and absorbing toxins from the environment.

#6. Oversized lamps and other accessories

It’s the little touches like oversized lamps and other accessories that can really transform a room. Oversized lamps are also perfect for mood lighting in dark corners or to create an intimate, romantic atmosphere in the bedroom. You could even use one as a reading light or TV-watching lamp. There are plenty of styles to choose from, so you’re sure to find one that suits your tastes and budget. Oversized pieces work well when placed on a low table or coffee table because they won’t obstruct the view of anything else on top of it. They also have a certain airiness about them which is calming but still glamorous enough to make any area feel luxurious and sophisticated.

Author: Ulyati Jaya