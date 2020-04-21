Quantcast
6 Health Benefits Kratom Gives You

The Kratom tree (native to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea) has leaves that are comparable to morphine due to its sedating, pain-relieving effects. This is due to the enormously-varied range of alkaloids (the primary one being Mitragynine) and other organic substances. Therefore, it’s easy to see why Kratom (aka Biak, Ketum, Kakauam, and Ithang) leaves are typically used as an alternative form of medicine. Here are 6 ways that Kratom is beneficial for your overall health.

photo/ Pete Linforth

  1. Stimulation

There are 4 varieties of Kratom leaves, each of which produces different effects. White strains of Kratom leaves are generally more stimulating than the other strains (red, green and yellow), for example white borneo kratom is the one which features a white vein.  As there is not a lot of thorough scientific research done on the proven stimulating effects of Kratom, the power of Kratom leaves at low doses cannot be denied. In combination with MCT oils (or Alpha Brain supplements), Kratom leaves, when taken at 1 gram, provide mental stimulation and focus that have helped people with lethargy and low energy.

  1. Improve Immune System

Because of the antimicrobial activities (which are nature’s way of providing organic antioxidants) present, Kratom has been linked to greatly boosting our immune system. Therefore, in countries where it’s grown natively that it is used as medicinal herbs – in places where pharmaceutical medications are not available.

  1. Cognition Enhancement

As the world becomes more fast-paced, we try to increase our cognitive performance any way we can. Luckily, Kratom gives the brain a gentle “power up” when it comes to providing nutrients. Different alkaloids, when they interact with the mu, delta and kappa Opiate receptors in our brain, affect our cognitive performance. Whether this means an increased focus (through the release of acetylcholine)

  1. Prevent Diabetes

Although limited research has been done on the alkaloids found within this medicine, the research that has been done has shown that Kratom positively affects blood sugar levels. When taken, insulin and glucose levels in the blood are regulated. You can buy Kratom from online stores to help people overcome this tragic—if potentially fatal—disorder.

  1. Better Quality Sleep

When taken in higher doses (~2-3 grams), Kratom helps insomniacs and sufferers of sleep apnea. While low doses generally provide higher levels of energy, higher doses provide sedation, relation and sleepiness. Remember: taking high doses on a frequent basis may lead to dependency issues and severe addiction. Always use Kratom responsibly by taking only the recommended dose for the effects you’re trying to achieve.

  1. Relieve Stress

Because Kratom is a psychostimulant, it plays a powerful part in alleviating stress – particularly when stress levels are at an all-time high and a “freak out” is inevitable. This is because distinct neurotransmitters—serotonin and endorphins—are sent to brain. Because stress is a response to our bodies being overloaded with too much cortisol, Kratom helps excavate the stress hormone from our bodies.  

Conclusion

Despite these health benefits, including opiate withdrawal, there are many people who have abused Kratom. This abuse has led to a lot of countries banning the plant altogether (including Thailand, where the plant grows naturally). Regardless, when taken in small doses (a gram or less), you will steadily see improvements in your physical, mental and physiological health. Remember: although limited research has been done on Kratom as a whole, we’ve just discussed a few of the many reasons why natives in Southeast Asia have been turning to this medicinal herb for hundreds of years before Western civilization knew about it.

Author: Himanshu Agarwal

 

