Quantcast
Published On: Fri, Apr 3rd, 2020

6 Benefits of buying a used car

Need a car, but worried about burning a hole in your pocket? Stress no more. Buying a used car seals the deal by being light on your pocket as well as giving you a vehicle to commute. The social stigma attached to using used cars is slowly fading, given the various advantages it offers. There are several people who sell cars in UAE after a short period of using them, due to reasons such as immigration. However, you might worry whether used cars are in top-notch condition when you buy them. The key to solving this concern is to buying used cars from a certified and good car dealer. Carswitch is your go-to dealer to for irresistible car deals for used cars in UAE.  

photo/ Torsten Dettlaff

There are several advantages of buying an already used car. Here are the top 6 benefits of buying a used car:

  1. Great prices: We agree that driving a brand new car gives you a thrill like no other. What if you could experience the same thrill at a much-discounted price? Considering depreciation costs and more, you can get your hands on your dream car at a much better price than you can afford or want to spend on.
  2. Certified and inspected: There are several reputed car dealers who sell used cars for sale in UAE. When buying from Carswitch, every car is hand inspected by experts before being resold. Second hand cars may not be brand new, however can be extremely well maintained, if bought from the right dealer.
  3. Environmental friendly: the amount of pollution emitted by cars every year is increasing. The environmental affairs claims that almost a quarter of the CO2 emitted by cars are during producing and shipping. Using second-hand used cars can reduce the pollution levels by so much contributing to a friendlier environment.
  4. Avoid several additional fees: Buying a brand new vehicle from a car dealership may involve several other costs such as the advertising fee involved, dealership processing fee, etc. Most times the value of a car depends on its condition and how long it has run. These costs can be avoided if you purchase it from a well-reputed private dealership that sells used cars.
  5. Warranties: While some used cars hold back their original warranty, others might require a new one. In case you require to repair your used car with quality parts, the service center of the vehicle can provide you with expert technicians providing great and fast service according to the maintenance agreement. A part of the money you save by not buying a brand new car can be used to invest in a good warranty. That may be in terms of covering almost everything until countless kilometers. Make sure to check out car warranty reviews to find the best one for you.
  6. More number of options to choose from: An advantage of buying a used car is that you get to choose from a wide range of selections. Sometimes an old-make or model of a car is not available in the market. The opportunity of getting your hands on those models is open to you when it comes to used-cars. Your restriction to newer models only is now opened up to several more options for you to choose from.

These are the top 6 benefits of buying a used car over a first-hand car for you. Ensure that you choose a certified and expert dealer with the best market price while looking out for used cars in the market. You can now experience the best of both worlds by choosing the option of buying a used car; pocket friendly and varied choices.

Author: Bhuvaneshwari R

How to Buy a Used Car: A practical guide for first timers

Why You Should Hire A Social Media Agency?

A guide to buying health insurance plan

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

6 Benefits of buying a used car

April 3, 2020, No Comments on 6 Benefits of buying a used car
mexico flag on broken brick wall and half usa united states of america flag

Leftist Rise Up group likens Trump’s COVID border security to ‘language of genocide’

April 3, 2020, No Comments on Leftist Rise Up group likens Trump’s COVID border security to ‘language of genocide’

How to Handle a Traffic Accident

April 2, 2020, No Comments on How to Handle a Traffic Accident

3D Scans and Chat Platforms: Larry Weltman, Others on Selling in a Virtual World

April 2, 2020, No Comments on 3D Scans and Chat Platforms: Larry Weltman, Others on Selling in a Virtual World

April 2, 2020, Comments Off on

Prom Cancelled! The Biggest Shock to 2020 Millennials

April 2, 2020, No Comments on Prom Cancelled! The Biggest Shock to 2020 Millennials

Advice for Planning A Romantic Holiday

April 1, 2020, 1 Comment on Advice for Planning A Romantic Holiday

April 1, 2020, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It