5 Ways to Take Better Care of Yourself

Taking care of yourself properly can be difficult when you are always busy, rushing, and on the go; however, when you don’t take care of yourself, your physical and mental health will suffer. Here are five ways you take better care of yourself.

1. Find a doctor you are comfortable talking to about health concerns.

Often, we choose a primary care doctor based on who is covered under our insurance and is geographically close to where we live or work; however, we aren't always comfortable talking to our doctor. Maybe you feel rushed or dismissed when you tell your doctor about something concerning you. Perhaps you feel like your doctor orders too many tests, and going is too expensive. Regardless of the reason, if you are uncomfortable talking to your doctor, it is time to find a new one.

2. Drink more water.

It doesn’t matter what your beauty, health, or weight-loss goals are, the answer is always to drink more water. Water is one of the best things for your body. Drinking water will help you lose weight, it will make your skin softer and brighter, and it will make you feel better by flushing toxins out of your body faster.

3. Be physically active every day.

Being physically active doesn’t mean you need to go to the gym or run on a treadmill for thirty minutes a day; however, being sedentary all day at work or home is very unhealthy. In addition to being bad for your health, it will make you feel sluggish and can lead to depression. Your body needs movement, sunshine, and fresh air. Get outside and be active every day. It can be as simple as walking around your neighborhood! If you have kids, you can do something with them like riding a bike, skating, or jumping on a trampoline. Instead of meeting a friend at a coffee shop, meet them at a walking trail with to-go cups of coffee.

4. Pamper yourself every day.

When you are feeling overwhelmed, tired, or insecure, you may be tempted to hibernate. When your mental health is impacted, you will likely neglect personal care and pampering. When you are feeling down, it is more important than ever to shower every day, do your hair, put on make-up if you wear it, get dressed for the day even if you aren’t planning to leave the house. When your mental health is suffering, it is easy to get in a negative spiral of feeling bad, not taking care of yourself, and then feeling worse.

5. Don’t be afraid to talk to a counselor.

Talking to a counselor provides you with an opportunity to work through your thoughts and feelings with someone that isn't personally involved in your situation. A counselor can help you develop healthy coping mechanisms for when you are stressed or angry. You can also work through decisions before making them to determine what the best path forward is for you.