5 Ways To Raise Brand Awareness Through Paid Ads

It’s not always easy to stand out online. With so many brands to compete with, how do you get people to notice you? As any Adwords agency will tell you – taking a strategic approach to brand awareness is crucial if you don’t want to get lost in a sea of competitors.

One of the best ways to build brand awareness is through paid advertising. PPC experts rave about Google Ads because it’s efficient, cost-effective and has the ability to get good results for most businesses.

Plus, Google’s monitoring functions let you keep a very close eye on your campaign results. This empowers you to make adjustments and improve your ads so that you can keep getting bigger and better results long into the future.

Here’s 5 ways to use Google advertising to boost brand awareness.

Start by setting the right goals

Before you start out on any journey, you should know where you’re going. Brand awareness is about increasing visibility of your product or service and improving brand recognition – so your brand stays top of mind for potential customers.

Think about what you want your advertising campaign to achieve in concrete terms. When you create a Google campaign, you should choose a goal that aligns with what you want the campaign to achieve for your brand. It could be getting people to click on your ad, visit your website or sign up to your newsletter, just to name a few.

Choose the best channel for your audience

The most effective ads are highly targeted. That means getting to know your specific target audience and creating an ad that’s most relevant for them. Good copy and messaging are important but we also need to talk about choosing the best ad format and channel for your audience. I.e. what type of ad and where it’ll show up.

Google’s most popular ad formats include:

Text ads on Google Search – You know the text-only ads that show above the organic search results? These are great if you sell a product or service that meets an immediate need.

Google Display Network – Great for reaching prospective customers who aren’t necessarily searching for your product/service. If you’ve got eye-catching visual content this could be a good one for you.

Shopping product ads – If you sell a product, shopping ads are a good way to go. They’re visual, informative and highly engaging.

YouTube video ads – YouTube is an effective channel for gaining more meaningful impressions. A good choice if video content makes sense for your brand.

Align your ads with search intent

A lot of businesses overlook search intent, but it’s one of the most important aspects of creating good ads. In simple terms, search intent is what people are looking for when they type something into Google.

Some may want information, some might be comparing their options and others may be ready to make a purchase now. Not everyone is at the same stage of the buyer’s journey and you need to take this into consideration when designing your ads.

Try to appeal to everyone and your ads will be too broad. Instead, you should optimise your ads for people in each stage of the journey. That way you’ll be sending highly targeted messaging to the right people. It’s a solid strategy for helping your brand stand out online.

Utilise Google Display Network

Google search ads are the best way to reach people who are actively searching, but what if people don’t know about what you have to offer yet? The Google Display Network is ideal for reaching people who aren’t actively searching for the products/services you provide.

Google’s Display Network is basically a huge network of websites, apps and platforms (more than 2 million!) where your ads can be shown to people who are on said platforms. Using rich-media ads like images, animations and video can help capture more attention and boost brand engagement.

Ads on the Google Display Network can be highly targeted to relevant audiences. You can customise your audiences based on interests and hobbies as well as using keywords to make your reach more specific. You can even target audiences who are actively looking at products that are similar to what you sell.

Track your results and optimise your ads

Brand awareness is a long term game. You can’t just set up a campaign and hope for the best. To make sure visibility and engagement keep growing for your brand, you need to monitor the performance of your ads and adjust your approach as necessary.



The good news is Google’s monitoring tools are very capable. After setting up an ad campaign you’ll get all the information you need to keep a close eye on its performance. However, it’s important to keep in mind that knowing what to do with the information isn’t always intuitive, especially if you don’t have an Adwords agency to help you out.

Some of the most important metrics to consider for brand awareness are:

Impressions – how many people saw your ad

Click through rate – how many people clicked on your ad

Conversions – how many people did something you wanted them to (e.g. signed up to a newsletter, viewed a certain page on your website or bought a product)

Over to you

For most businesses, growing conversions is the ultimate goal. Unfortunately many overlook the crucial role brand awareness plays in driving up conversions and securing long term growth for their business.

It’s true, brand recognition is one of the biggest indicators for someone to make a purchase. If they know who you are, they’re more likely to engage with you.

Whether you handle it yourself or get an Adwords agency to help you out, leveraging paid advertising is one of the best ways to grow brand awareness and stand out from the crowd in a competitive digital landscape.

Author: Dominic