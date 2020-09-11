5 Ways To Make Money Working Online From Home

In these days of remote workers, people are discovering that they can make money at home. Even better, with mobile technology, they can make money anywhere, as long as they have good Internet connection or strong Wi-Fi. Heck, you don’t even need to get dressed these days!

First, decide whether you want to make some fast cash, or if you want this as a long-term income solution. Some methods are pretty easy, but all do need a certain amount of discipline to keep it going. Among the choices, some offer immediate results, comfortably paying the bills. Others have the potential to give you long-term financial security. Let’s briefly explore five ways to make money from home.

Freelancing

Freelancing is an ideal option for people with varying skills, such as copy writing, accounting, video creation and design. A number of websites offer opportunities to make money. All you basically need to do is create an account, set up a profile and browse through the listings to see what suits your skills. Among the most useful sites out there right now are upwork.com, fiverr.com, worknhire.com and freelancer.com. On these websites, it is possible to earn anything from $5 up to $100 per gig. The only potential drawback is that in many cases, you have to bid for the job among many other hopeful freelancers. It takes a while to start getting regular money from freelancing, but can be really worthwhile.

Selling online

If you have access to a popular item, selling online can be a reasonably easy process. For instance, those who love quirky gardens can accumulate a stock of quaint decor items, such as garden gnomes, fairy houses, solar-powered lights and more to brighten up any patch of land. Alternatively, those who are clever with their hands can sell homemade products on websites like Etsy, such as knitting or crochet work and cute fluffy toys. You can also sell jewellery online, whether handmade, second-hand or on behalf of a supplier.

Start your own website

These days it is surprisingly easy to start your own website. Many sites, such as WordPress, offer templates, layouts and help in creating your own website and in registering your own domain. Pick a subject that interests you and that you think will interest others and put it out there on the World Wide Web. Even better, it is possible to make money without even selling anything, by signing up for Google Adsense. Alternatively, affiliate marketing allows you to place banners and ads throughout your website for relevant services and products while earning commission along the way.

Virtual Assistant

Many businesses these days try to cut corners and reduce office space by hiring virtual assistants. A VA basically works with the business to manage various aspects, such as email promotions, accounting functions or secretarial functions from home. Others manage a company’s social media promotion, leaving the owner time to work on their core business. There are a number of popular websites to seek out this kind of work, including Guru, FlexJobs, Freelancer, Upwork and more.

Language Translation

This option is ideal for those who have serious language skills and can fluently speak more than one language. A number of the freelance sites mentioned above offer work for skilled people who can translate a document from French, German, Spanish and other languages to English, or vice versa. Once you are into the business, opportunities arise to translate entire websites to other languages to attract foreign customers.

Stop the daily commute! It is basically a case of finding your own niche, setting up your home office and starting to work from home.

Author: Anne Sewell