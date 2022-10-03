5 Ways to Give Back to Your Community

In the last couple of years, humanity has experienced a lot of issues, from losing loved ones to the coronavirus, to a rise in homelessness, and to an increase in people that rely on shelters and food banks to make ends meet. These issues have led us to a point within which helping others and giving back to our communities have become greatly important. Fortunately, more people are of the mindset of lending a helping hand and giving back to their community and the people in need, but doing this tends to be hard, as most of them do not know the best place to begin acting. This issue stems from one common misconception, which is that giving back to one’s community is only for people with a lot of money or a lot to spare. This is entirely wrong, as you don’t need to be loaded with cash to give back to those in need and your community in general. Rather, you can lend a helping hand in various ways, as what matters with helping people is your intent. Considering that, here are some ways you can give back to your community.

Find the Right Cause and Donate Your Time

In lending a helping hand, a recognized, simple, and highly effective way of doing that is by donating your time or volunteering. Donating your time to local charities, your local non-profit, homeless shelters, schools, and so on, can go a long way in helping those in need and your community in general. Furthermore, identifying a cause that you are passionate about increases the good that you do, as it helps you enjoy your volunteer work more. One’s time is very valuable, and if you are to gift it to those in need, you should enjoy doing so.

Help a Neighbor

The simplest act of kindness can go a long way in impacting anyone’s life, as well as strengthening your neighborhood, so why not help your neighbor out? The amazing thing about this is it doesn’t have to be a grandeur act, as simply helping move a piece of furniture, mowing a lawn, or helping with groceries can go a long way.

Goodwill Donations

One of the best ways of giving back to your community is by simply giving. However, it doesn’t have to be money, nor do you need to have a lot. As stated above, you can donate your time and also donate used items like clothes, shoes, books, toys, and items you are no longer in need of. You can donate such items to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and organizations that accept gently used items and transfer them to those in need.

Fundraisers and Charity Events

As mentioned above, identifying a cause you’re passionate about can increase the good you do, especially as it is a great motivation for organizing fundraisers and participating in charity events that support your cause. This is also a great way to bring the community together, with community bake sales, a charity car wash, community clean-ups, and weekend yard sales being some of the school fundraising ideas that can raise funds for schools and the community as a whole.

Recycling

In most communities, recycling has become a necessity, rather than an option, ensuring the members of the community recycle properly. If this isn’t the case in your community, then it’s time to start the movement there and inspire your neighbors and the community, in general, to participate and enjoy the benefits of recycling.

This list of ways to give back to your community are simple examples of what you can do, but it doesn’t end there, as there are multiple ways to give back to your community. You simply need to have the intent to help, identify what your community needs, and get started.

Guest Author: Carol Trehearn