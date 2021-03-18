5 Ways To Add Decorative Touches To Your Home On A Budget

There’s nothing quite so satisfying as completely transforming one of the rooms in your home so that it feels like an entirely new space! The problem is, buying paints, wallpaper, and new items of furniture can get very expensive, very quickly.

So, how can you make your home look shiny and new without spending a fortune? Read on to find out!

Look for salvaged furniture

Thrift stores, skips, and online communities such as Facebook Marketplace are the perfect places to get hold of some new furniture. They will usually require some work to restore them, but it’s in the restoration that you have the opportunity to add your own personal touches and create a new-looking piece of furniture that will be a statement in your home.

There are some great ways that you can repurpose old wooden chairs, for example. If you happen to need some chairs, then some sanding and a coat of paint will have them looking fresh and perfect for your home. If you don’t want to use them as chairs, then you can try joining a few chairs together with fabric so that they can be used as a bench, or you could take the chair back and use it as a stylish coat rack.

Use coupons

Inevitably, for any home decorating project, you will need to buy some items and equipment. Even if this is just paints and screws, they can still end up costing you more than you would have bargained for.

It’s a good idea to keep your eye out for offers such as sales and coupons, as they can end up saving you a lot of money. Valpak currently has a huge range of Home Depot coupons, which could certainly help you to keep the costs of your project down.

Make your own wallpaper

Wallpaper adds texture and color to a room, which can be a great way to give it an entirely new feel, but it can also cost you a lot of money.

Luckily, through the wonders of the internet, it’s actually possible to create your own hand-painted wallpaper by downloading a pattern and stenciling it onto some backing paper, which will be much cheaper than wallpaper. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to create the exact colors and shapes that you want for your room, in a way that is completely individual to you.

Build a crate bookcase

It’s always worth speaking to your local produce store, and seeing if they have any old fruit crates lying around. They are a great material for making lots of different decorative touches, such as patio furniture or even a crate bookcase.

Make some bottle lights

The way you light a room can completely alter the ambience and feel, so it’s worth thinking about lighting even if you don’t do anything else. If you want your room to feel bright and modern, then daylight bulbs can be effective and are also thought to be helpful for some people with seasonal affective disorder.

These pretty bottle lights will make your home feel cozy and relaxed—perfect for helping you to unwind after a stressful day.

Author: Carol Trehearn