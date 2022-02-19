5 Unique Ways People Consume Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabidiol (CBD) has become extremely popular in the last few years. Although it was hyped up as a wonder substance, there is truth to the hype. Thousands of people have reported results from CBD that range from pain relief to soothing anxiety and stress.

CBD has traditionally been an oil consumed orally – either sublingually or added to water – but lately, people have been using other methods to get their CBD. If you’re looking for new ways to take CBD, here are 5 ideas to try.

CBD suppositories

Using a CBD suppository is a fast way to get it into your system. Many medications are taken via suppository, so it makes sense to have a CBD form as well.

The purpose of CBD suppositories isn’t just to get it into your bloodstream. The CBD doesn’t really get very far when taken in this manner. Most of the CBD remains local, which is why these suppositories are used to enhance sexual pleasure.

CBD suppositories can be used anally or vaginally, and come in a variety of strengths to suit everyone’s needs. Some suppositories contain pure CBD and some are full spectrum, which also contain THC.

If you’ve never tried these before, it’s worth trying it out at least once.

CBD-infused clothing

Can CBD-infused clothing help you combat stress? Many people say yes. Several clothing manufacturers are making clothing infused with CBD designed to be released as the fabric comes into contact with your body.

Currently, you can find CBD-infused leggings, pajamas, socks, and braces for your knees and elbows. There are even copper-infused compression gloves that also contain CBD.

The manufacturers say these items can be washed a handful of times without losing the CBD, but that’s hard to believe. If the CBD rubs off on your skin, it seems like it would come off in the wash.

Do these clothing items work? There haven’t been scientific tests done to see whether or not these clothing items work as described, but according to users, they feel relief. However, it’s probably not a good idea to constantly have CBD infused into a sore knee joint while you’re on a long hike, for example. If you can’t feel the pain, you won’t know when you’re doing more damage to your knee.

CBD-infused makeup

If you’re going to put on makeup, you may as well use CBD-infused makeup. You can even find vegan, cruelty-free CBD skincare lines. There are lip balms, eye creams, facial oils, moisturizers, lotions, and body creams.

CBD won’t necessarily help you with any skin problems, but your skin is a fast way to absorb it, so it makes sense to use it in makeup form.

CBD bath bombs

If you love bath bombs, you’ll love CBD bath bombs. If you want to add some extra relaxation to your bath, you can get a CBD bath bomb with relaxing essential oils like lavender and lemongrass. Or, just get a plain one and enjoy absorbing the CBD while you take a hot bath.

To make your bath even more relaxing, try adding some Epsom salt to the water along with your CBD bath bomb. Epsom salt is full of magnesium and a long soak will help to remove dead skin, and give your body the magnesium it craves.

CBD toothpicks

There are CBD-infused lozenges that deliver a small amount of CBD to the body. Now, manufacturers are making CBD toothpicks. Most contain between 10-25mg of CBD, but that’s enough for some people. You don’t need to use the toothpick to pick your teeth; you just hold it in your mouth and chew on it a little bit.

At first glance, it seems like a ridiculous product, but it’s got some promise. Not everyone wants to consume gummies, chips, candy, or soda just to get some CBD. Toothpicks offer a non-committal sublingual delivery method that won’t force you to experience a caffeine high or ruin your no-sugar diet.

There are also THC-infused toothpicks for those who want more than just CBD. Williamette Week calls these “an edible you don’t have to eat, just hold in your mouth, Diddy-style, absorbing the THC sublingually.

There’s a CBD product for everyone

Whether you’re an experienced CBD consumer or you’re just starting to look for products, there is something for everyone. Different products serve different needs and purposes, so just try whatever you feel drawn to and you’ll eventually find what works.

Author: Anna Johansson