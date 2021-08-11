5 Travel Events That Professionals Should Attend This Year

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 and 2021 have been a difficult time for those in travel. In fact, the tourism industry as a whole has suffered record losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many planned travel events and conferences were cancelled or postponed. However, to kickstart your business on the road to recovery, attending tourism industry events and growing your knowledge and your network is vital.

A number of tourism events and trade fairs are scheduled for the balance of 2021, where you can meet with fellow travel professionals and expand your knowledge of the challenges and latest trends in the industry.

We list below five of the top tourism and travel conferences scheduled for the rest of this year. However, with the ongoing pandemic, bear in mind that many have been designed to be hosted in a virtual environment should that become necessary.

These events are especially of interest to small and middle-sized tour and activity operators, where you will attend keynote sessions and hear leading experts in the travel industry. It is also important to bear in mind that numbers may be limited due to social distancing measures, so book your tickets as quickly as possible.

September – IAAPA Expo

IAAPA Expo is a top Premier Global Attractions Industry event. While the event is being held in a number of places worldwide, the European edition is being held from September 28 – 30 in Barcelona, Spain.

Travel professionals from around the globe gather at the event to find out about the next big thing in the attractions industry. In fact, the IAAPA Expo is a proper theme park experience that attracts a record attendance each year. As well as the latest attractions, the show will display several new exciting facilities for the water park industry.

October – The Travel Convention

The Travel Convention is set to be held in Marrakesh, Morocco on October 5, 2021. This is a flagship event for the travel industry, offering a range of business programs, promotional opportunities, excursions and tours.

Hundreds of senior professionals will attend the convention, ready to share their experiences and tips for success, while staying in an exotic destination. This year in Marrakesh, the Travel Convention will attract travel professionals from varying backgrounds. Here you will meet everyone from CEOs, managing directors and marketing experts, to hotel managers, tour operators and airline representatives.

October – GBTA Conference 2021

From October 13 – 15, the European edition of the GBTA Conference 2021 is being held in Wiesbaden, Germany. This event is among the top 2021 travel conferences for B2B exposure and considered the largest business travel conference in the world.

Here, you can make valuable new connections, while learning the latest trends with more than 400 exhibiting companies offering sustainable solutions for your business.

November – WTM London

Heading to the UK, the WTM London will be held at ExCel from November 1 – 3, 2021. This conference introduces you to 5,000 of the top brands and destinations in the world. Not only does the event share travel insight and ideas, but also research data and industry forecasts to help in your future planning.

A number of top motivational speakers will headline the event, as well as leading figures from all types of tourism sectors. Each will be there to meet visitors and share their experiences.

November – PATA Destination Marketing Forum

Also in November, the PATA Destination Marketing Forum is scheduled for November 26, 2021, in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia. The forum is one of the top educational and networking events in the Asia Pacific region in the field of tourism and travel.

Professionals and specialists alike will gather to share their knowledge of the industry and collaborate with travel professionals. The conference’s aim is to promote and market less popular destinations in the region, an ideal strategy in this time of social distancing.

As a reminder, each event could sell out fast, so visit the websites as soon as possible to book your space.

Author: Anne Sewell