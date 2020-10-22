5 Top Tips For Small Businesses To Hire Staff

Your small business is growing nicely, you need more staff and want to find the best way to hire the perfect employees.

You put your all into creating your small business and things are finally going well. While you have kept your business small until now, you realize that expanding your workforce would be a good idea. However, interviewing can take up a large chunk of time which you cannot afford to waste. How can you go about finding the ideal employee to grow your business more? Here are five tips.

Using social media

Should you have a wide following on social media, this could be the ideal source for new staff. There is always the chance that one of your friends or followers on Facebook knows the ideal candidate for the job. Post an ad and see who responds.

However, the ideal social media platform for finding potential employees is LinkedIn. Here you can search potentially thousands of candidates’ details. You can see their experience, who they have worked for and more and should you find the perfect person, you can message them on the platform.

Use technology to optimize your recruitment

If you have been doing the work yourself all this time and have no current employees, technology could be the way to go. There are a number of tools out there that are ideal for your purposes, including systems to optimize your recruitment system and to improve your candidates’ experience with it.

There is a variety of recruitment resources and tools available, including things as simple as basic contact finders, to keep track of applicants’ contact information.

Give incentives for referrals

Bear in mind, your current employees could know the perfect person for the job. This could be someone they have worked with in the past in a similar field. It would be a good idea to ask your best employee if they have someone they can recommend.

Why not give your employee an incentive by rewarding them should the referral turn into the perfect hire? Bearing in mind, your employee saved you money in posting on the job board and also saved you time, going through endless resumes and interviews.

Use your website to recruit staff

Your website is your online presence. Potential candidates could very well investigate your company online to find out if you are hiring. Your website is a free method of posting a job or two.

If you currently have no website, sign up with WordPress to set up an attractive site. Then you can add a tab marked “We’re hiring” and list brief details of the open position along with an email address for people to contact you.

Posting job listings online

Should you prefer to use online job boards to advertise your needs, ensure your posting is attractive and clear. Using lengthy posts or adding application forms could very well put people off.

Bear in mind, candidates are scrolling through multiple job posts, looking for the perfect position. Keep the post brief, attractive in nature and to the point, with clear ways for potential candidates to contact you.

