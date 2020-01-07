5 Tips For Finding the Best CBD Gummies Online

Not all CBD gummies are created equal, and sorting through all your online choices can be frustrating. You need to be able to separate the scammers from the brands that provide a quality, healing product, and every brand comes with a flood of confusing information. The best products are simple and straightforward, like the CBD gummies from Verma Farms. To help you get through your search with sanity intact, here are five tips to remember:

1. Look For a Certificate of Analysis

Studies have indicated that most packaging for CBD gummies is inaccurate. Some brands claim their gummies contain more cannabidiol than they actually do, and others claim they contain less. Another surprisingly common problem, is that the gummies can sometimes have an unexpected amount of THC present. The worst problem of all, however, is accidental exposure to heavy metals and other dangerous toxins.

Some brands are intentionally deceptive, and others are simply careless. Hemp is a bioaccumulator, which means is soaks up everything in its environment. Even within the same strain, hemp’s composition varies wildly based on weather, farming and harvesting practices, and extraction techniques. Add this to the fact that the FDA has not quite figured out its exact regulation policies, and you’ve got an open door for all kinds of labeling mistakes and blunders.

A certificate of analysis from a third-party lab will guarantee that the label accurately represents what is in the gummy. Third-party labs are not affiliated with the CBD gummy brands they test for, and therefore have no investment in the outcome. This ensures honest results, and you can be confident that you are getting the amount of CBD advertised. A certificate of analysis also confirms there are no heavy metals or harmful toxins present, and it prevents accidental exposure to THC.

You should only buy CBD gummies from brands that invest in third-party lab testing and proudly display the results. You can usually find a certificate of analysis on the brand website, but sometimes the results can be obtained by scanning a QR code right on the package.

2. Understand Differences Between Types of CBD Gummies

Unfortunately, despite the wealth of information typically floating around about CBD gummies, many brands do not make it immediately clear which type of CBD they use. Additionally, you usually have to do some digging to even understand the differences. It is important, however, to be able to discern between CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum CBD, in order to make an educated choice. These are the terms used to differentiate between the cannabinoids present in each type of CBD.

Industrial hemp contains dozens of cannabinoids, including THC. According to the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial hemp cannot legally contain more than 0.3% THC. This is not typically enough to give you the “high” feeling THC is known for, and it contributes to what is known as the “entourage effect”—the concept that all the cannabinoids combined have a greater whole-body effect than any one cannabinoid alone.

Full-spectrum CBD gummies contain all the cannabinoids present in industrial hemp including THC. They are good for anyone looking to experience the full “entourage effect.” Be careful, however, if you are regularly tested for drugs. Full-spectrum gummies can cause you to show positive for THC.

Broad-spectrum CBD gummies contain all the cannabinoids present in industrial hemp except for THC (a small amount may still be present because of the difficulty in actually extracting all THC while keeping everything else). They allow you to experience the “entourage effect” without experiencing the drowsiness that may come with THC. Though they are often advertised as THC free, check the certificate of analysis to confirm, because they could otherwise cause you to fail a drug test.

CBD isolate makes use of just the CBD, and everything else is removed. This is the best form for anyone trying cannabis products for the first time, anyone hesitant about exposure to THC, or anyone who undergoes regular drug testing. If you are interested in experimenting with very high doses of CBD, this may be a good way to get your dosage up without overexposure to other cannabinoids.

3. Read Reviews by Websites and Customers

One of the most beautiful things about today’s technology, is that you have access to opinions about products from anyone who wants to share their thoughts. With a little internet savvy, you never have to make a purchase based solely on any item’s advertising. Just do a quick search for the brand you are considering, and you can almost always find pages of reviews from professional critics as well as regular consumers.

Many brands post consumer reviews right on their website, and a Google search pulls up plenty of articles that compile important consumer information for you, so you don’t have to do all the work yourself. Some articles even rate CBD brands to help you understand how they compare to each other. Even though the amount of information out there can be intimidating, a well-organized compilation of information about top brands can help you make an informed decision without too much stress.

4. Pay Attention to Dosing

The dosing of CBD gummies may be one of the most confusing elements of your search. Most brands do not immediately make it clear how much CBD is in each gummy. Figuring it out is simple. You just need to divide the total milligrams in each package by the number of gummies. Remember that just because the package contains more milligrams of CBD, does not mean that each gummy has a higher dose. The dose of each gummy depends on the number of gummies in the package.

5. Keep an Open Mind

While the benefits of CBD gummies are definitely worth it, finding the ones that work for you can take some effort. You may need to experiment with different brands, types, and doses, before you settle on your favorite kind. Keep an open mind, and pay attention for subtle changes in the way you feel.

Some people can immediately feel tremendous change in their bodies and emotional state. Most, however, notice over time that they just feel … better. Give yourself some time to feel the effects of your new venture, and be patient as you search for your favorite gummies.

Author: Victoria H