5 tips for employee recruitment in a post-COVID world

Don’t think for a second that the process of recruiting employees will return to normal once COVID-19 is finally defeated.

Covid-19 has rocked our world in ways no one expected, and even when it’s gone, you can be sure that its effects will linger at least for a while.

One of those effects is how businesses recruit employees.

Traditionally, the hiring process featured candidates being invited for physical interviews and examinations. But in a post-Covid world, one should expect more virtual interviews.

That said, below are some tips for recruiting employees in a post-Covid world.

Note: If, at any time during the post-Covid era, you find yourself struggling to attract top talents to your business, reach out to a reputable staffing agency.

Turn to your current employees

This first tip may sound counterintuitive, but trust me, it’s just as useful as any other tip you’ll find in this article.

Instead of looking for new heads to bring in, you may want to turn to your current workforce for all the solutions your business needs for the time being.

Truth be told, finding qualified talents in a post-Covid world might not be a smooth ride as it once was before the pandemic.

But if your current employees are kept happy, you can get a good chunk of your business activities handled.

Now more than ever, you need to look after the welfare of your current workforce. Make them happier than before, incentivize them, offer new perks, and above all, motivate them to be at their best.

Embrace virtual hiring

Like we mentioned in the introductory part of this article, employers will have to do more virtual interviews and assessments in a post-covid world.

For all we know, some regions within a country may still be under lockdown while other regions in the same country may have restarted normal activities.

Now imagine that someone – perhaps a temp staff agency or an expert colleague – recommends a talent from one of these regions under lockdown; how would you interview or recruit such a person?

This is why it is important for businesses to brace themselves for virtual hiring because you never can tell when an opportunity to snap up a talent might arise.

Note: you can use tools like Hangouts, Zoom, GoToMeeting, and HR technology such as virtual interviewing solutions to complete quality virtual interviews.

Hire remote workers

In a post-Covid world, businesses should expect and prepare to hire a lot of remote workers.

The reason is that in the first few months after restarts, people may be restricted or unwilling to travel to or from certain regions.

Now imagine that your business needs to hire a special talent (say a software specialist) that’s only available in one of these regions; how would you do it?

Your best bet would be to have them working for you from home. This way, they won’t be restricted by any prevailing lockdown or travel policies.

The question then is: how will you find qualified remote workers?

You need not worry about that. That's what recruitment agencies are there for.

Let prospective employees know that your company is a safe place to work.

In the times before Covid-19, prospective employees were often required by most employers (especially those in manufacturing industries) to demonstrate that they have a good track record of adhering to safety policies.

In the post-Covid world, employers would be required to do exactly the same.

Whether you like it or not, you’ll have to convince prospective employees that you value their well-being, follow all the laid down state safety guidelines, and that your company is a safe space to work.

More specifically, you’ll have to publicize your safety protocols at all times.

Otherwise, the best talents will be reluctant to come and work for you.

Team up with a reliable recruitment agency

Hiring via job boards, word-of-mouth recommendations, and other traditional recruitment strategies may not be really feasible in a post-Covid era largely because of any prevailing inter-state and inter-region safety policies.

But you can always trust a recruitment agency to provide you with a solid pipeline of talent prospects. Seeing as they have a solid database of job seekers from various regions, connecting your business with talents that are able and willing to come and work in the region your business is located shouldn’t be a problem.

Not sure where to find a good recruitment agency? Look for reputable temp agencies.

Author: Uday Tank