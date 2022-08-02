5 Super Foods Health Professionals Like Dr. Ryan Shelton of Zenith Labs Can Stand Behind

Health professionals always preach the importance of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. While many foods could fall into this category, here are five superfoods that health professionals can stand behind!

Blueberries

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants and phytonutrients, making them one of the most beneficial fruits you can eat. These nutrients help to protect cells from damage, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Blueberries are also a good source of fiber, which helps to keep the digestive system healthy and improve blood sugar control.

Additionally, Dr. Ryan Shelton, Zenith Labs, says they are low in calories and high in water content, making them an excellent choice for people trying to lose weight. Health professionals love blueberries because they are an easy way to add essential nutrients to the diet. They can be enjoyed fresh, frozen, or dried, making a delicious addition to yogurt, cereal, and baked goods. No matter how you want them, blueberries are sure to give your health a boost.

Spinach

Spinach is another nutrient-rich food that offers a host of health benefits. It is an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and iron. Spinach also contains lutein and zeaxanthin, two important antioxidants for eye health. Like blueberries, spinach is low in calories but high in water content, making it an excellent choice for weight loss.

Health professionals recommend incorporating spinach into the diet in a variety of ways. It can be enjoyed cooked or raw, making it a great addition to salads, soups, stews, and pasta dishes. Popeye was on to something when he ate his spinach – this superfood is good for your health!

Salmon

Salmon is a type of fatty fish abundant in omega-three fatty acids. These healthy fats have been shown to protect against heart disease, stroke, and other chronic conditions. Salmon is also a good protein, vitamin D, and selenium source. It can be enjoyed cooked or canned, making it a versatile and convenient addition to the diet.

Health professionals recommend eating salmon at least twice weekly to reap the most health benefits. If you don’t like salmon, try another type of fatty fish such as tuna or mackerel. You can also get omega-three fatty acids from plant sources such as flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts. No matter how you get your omega-threes, they are sure to benefit your health.

Avocados

Avocados are a unique fruit often referred to as a “superfood.” They are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins, making them a great addition to the diet. Avocados have improved heart health, blood sugar control, and weight loss.

Health professionals like Dr. Ryan Shelton, Zenith Labs Director, love avocados because they are versatile and nutrient-rich food. They can be enjoyed in various ways, such as diced on top of salads or mashed into guacamole. Avocados can also be used in place of butter or other unhealthy fats in recipes. No matter how you enjoy them, avocados are sure to benefit your health.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a type of yogurt that is strained to remove the whey, resulting in a thick and creamy texture. It is an excellent source of protein, calcium, and probiotics. Greek yogurt has also been shown to improve digestion and boost immunity.

Health professionals recommend incorporating Greek yogurt into the diet as a healthy breakfast or snack. It can be enjoyed plain or flavored, making an excellent base for smoothies and other recipes. Be sure to choose Greek yogurt that is low in sugar for the most health benefits. No matter how you enjoy it, Greek yogurt will benefit your health.

Why A Healthy Diet Is Important

A healthy diet is essential for several reasons. It can help you maintain a healthy weight, have more energy, and avoid diseases.

Maintaining a healthy weight is vital because it helps you avoid heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. When you are overweight, your body must work harder to pump blood, which can lead to high blood pressure. Losing weight can help reduce your risk for these diseases.

Having more energy is another benefit of a healthy diet. Eating nutritious foods gives your body the power it needs to function correctly. You will also be less likely to feel tired during the day if you are eating a balanced diet.

Finally, a healthy diet can help you avoid diseases. Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables can help reduce your risk for some cancers and other chronic diseases. So, eating a healthy diet is essential for both your short-term and long-term health.

Conclusion

There are a lot of superfoods out there, but these five are some of the best. Incorporate them into your diet, and you’ll be on your way to better health in no time!