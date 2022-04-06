5 Solid Investment Ideas to Diversify Your Portfolio

56% of Americans reported they own stock. You might be one of them, and it’s a great way to make your money grow with little effort.

However, there are even more ways you can invest your money. And they might be methods you might not have considered before!

Are you interested in hearing more? Here are 5 new investment ideas that can help diversify your portfolio.

1. High-Yield Savings Account

Don’t want to take big risks with your investments? Then one of the best investment opportunities is a high-yield savings account.

It’s basically a sure thing, considering the banks that have these types of savings accounts are FDIC-insured. You’ll never have to worry about losing your deposit.

The only thing you’ll have to worry about is inflation ruining your purchasing power.

2. Equity Crowdfunding

Looking for unique opportunities? Then equity crowdfunding is where it’s at.

This is where you put some money into startup companies so you’re part-owner. There’s a bit of risk involved here; if the company fails, you lose all your money. But if you put cash into something with potential, it’ll be a gold mine!

This can be a good investment choice if you want to own a business but don’t have the time, energy, and/or money to strike out on your own.

3. Rental Housing

This might take a bit of effort on your part, but rental housing is one of the best investments around, especially since housing is in demand. If you’re located in a hot spot, then even better!

You can try and manage your properties on your own. Or you can spend a little extra and have a property manager so you don’t have to worry about a thing. This can be ideal if being a landlord was never on your radar.

4. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending

P2P lending also lets you invest in businesses. However, you won’t be part-owner. Instead, you’d be considered a loan provider.

Again, the risk here is that if the business goes under, they won’t be able to pay you back. But you can vet the businesses and choose people that have better credit ratings and other qualities that you feel comfortable with.

5. Cryptocurrency

Did you really think we’d make a list of investment ideas and leave out cryptocurrencies? These digital currencies are the hottest thing in recent years!

Of course, you’ve probably heard of Bitcoin, and it can be worth your time and money to invest in that crypto. But to diversify your portfolio even further, consider spreading your money across other altcoins that seem promising. For example, check the Kusama price and determine if that’s worth putting a little money into so you don’t have all your eggs in one basket.

Try These New Investment Ideas

If you’ve been looking to diversify your portfolio and needed new investment ideas, we hope that the above sections have given you some inspiration. Whether it’s a high-yield savings account, P2P lending, or cryptocurrency, there’s bound to be something that’s suitable for you.

If you’re looking for other unique investments, keep reading our blog for more ideas.

Author: Laura Brown