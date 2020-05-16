5 Skills to Acquire While Coronavirus Has You on Lockdown

Bored on lockdown? Tired of cleaning the house? Upset about missing prom? Acquiring a new skill is the best way to break the boredom and feel better.

Get your real estate license

If you’ve been putting off getting your real estate license, now is the perfect time. Online courses from RealEstateU taught by local real estate professionals will help you get your license quickly without leaving your house.

By the time stay-at-home orders are lifted, you’ll be ready to start building your real estate business.

Learn how to edit YouTube videos like a pro

People who never thought about creating video content are launching YouTube channels while they’re on lockdown. If you’re one of those people, you need solid video editing skills. You don’t have to be a master, but you need to master the basics.

There are plenty of fantastic video editing courses out there, and the best way to start learning is to commit to your first course. You can take courses from organizations like Udemy, Lynda, or Skillshare, or you can pick up tips directly from YouTube.

While most video editing courses will cover the same basic skills, you might learn something new by taking multiple courses. This is especially true if you find a course that uses your preferred software.

Learn affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is easier when you have experience using the products you promote. To make it work, you need the ability to talk about the product from all angles including where it falls short of consumer expectations. When you can present a well-rounded view of a product, people are more likely to buy.

If you’re already familiar with marketing, affiliate marketing comes with a few restrictions that can slow you down. For instance, many companies don’t allow affiliates to use PPC ads to drive traffic to their website because they don’t want to compete with affiliates for keywords. Some companies allow PPC ads but don’t allow the product name or company name to be used in the ads.

If you’re stuck at home and passionate about marketing, find creative ways to get paid for marketing the products you love.

Sewing – with a machine and by hand

Sewing is a skill that will always be in high demand. During the coronavirus pandemic, sewing has become a way of life for many entrepreneurs sewing masks day in and day out. However, sewing skills will be in demand long after the COVID-19 crisis is over.

By learning to sew now, you’ll have skills that will last a lifetime. Remember all those times you needed to sew something, but didn’t know how? Learn to sew and you won’t repeat those experiences.

The top two reasons you should learn to sew? You won’t have to take your shirts to a tailor when a button pops off and you’ll be able to hem your own jeans. Hemming jeans can get expensive, usually starting at $15 with an additional $20 to $30 if you want to keep the original hem.

How to make coffee in a French press

Do you dump some coffee grounds in your coffee pot, add water, and push a button? That’s one way to make coffee, but if you’re a serious coffee drinker, it’s time to learn how to use a French press.

A French press isn’t just another way to make coffee – it’s a sophisticated way to extract rich flavor from coffee grounds. Although your coffeemaker probably makes a decent cup, you’ll never extract a bean’s full potential from a regular pot of coffee.

In addition to the roasted beans, the flavor is determined by the size of the grind and how long the grounds are exposed to hot water. For instance, coffee pot grounds are slightly coarse, but fine enough to feel like dirt. Grounds prepared for a French press are very coarse.

When preparing coffee in a French press, the coarse grounds have a larger surface area exposed to the hot water. The grounds are steeped in hot water for approximately five minutes, producing a full flavor.

For a full guide on making coffee in a French press, check out Blue Bottle’s French press guide to learn about time, temperature, and coffee-to-water ratio. You’ll also learn when to stir the French press with a wooden spoon (never use metal) and how to let the coffee bloom.

You can learn almost anything online

Not sure what you want to learn? Browse around tutorial websites like Udemy, find something that looks fun, and take the course. The time will pass quickly and you’ll have fun learning.

Author: Anna Johansson