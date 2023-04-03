5 Signs That You Need a Family Law Lawyer

Family law attorneys aren’t just the professionals you turn to when you’re dealing with a divorce. As this website makes clear, family law is the branch of the law that deals with all kinds of family and relationship issues. This can include divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, adoption, and much more.

It can sometimes be hard to determine when it is time to get a family law attorney involved in family matters. A decision that is not made easier by how emotionally charged these problems tend to be. Here are five clear signs of situations where getting this type of attorney involved is a good idea.

1 – Your marriage is ending

On top of causing personal problems, a divorce also comes with a lot of legal paperwork and decisions that can affect you and your family for a long time.

A family law attorney can help you through the divorce process, including dividing your property, getting spousal support, deciding who gets custody of your children, and paying child support. And you don’t need to wait until you or your partner asks for a divorce to contact an attorney. In fact, the sooner you talk to an attorney, the better.

2 – You’re having trouble with child custody

During a divorce or separation, the most contentious issue is often who gets to keep the kids. If you’re in a custody battle, you need a lawyer who can protect your rights as a parent and fight for what’s best for your child. A family law attorney can help you come to an agreement with your ex-spouse about child custody or represent you in court if that becomes necessary.

Attorneys can also help you navigate custody disputes after the divorce is over. Whether you’re trying to enforce the terms of the agreement or make modifications to reflect changes in your family’s reality.

3 – You need to modify a support agreement

If your finances have changed, you may need to change the terms of your child support or spousal support agreement. For example, you might not be able to pay the current support payments if you lose your job or get a big pay cut.

A lawyer who specializes in family law can help you ask the court for a change and make sure the new support order is fair and reasonable.

4 – You are going to adopt a child

Adoption is a complicated legal process that is much easier to navigate with the help of a family law lawyer. Whether you’re adopting a child domestically or internationally, an attorney can help you navigate the legal requirements and ensure that the adoption is completed legally and ethically. A lawyer can also help you deal with any legal problems that may come up during and after the adoption process.

5 – You’re dealing with domestic violence

If you or your kids are experiencing domestic violence or abuse, it’s important to act quickly to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. A family law attorney can help you get a restraining order, file for divorce or separation, and make sure that you and your children are safe. A lawyer can also help you find money and other resources to help you get your life back on track.

On top of that, attorneys who have experience helping abuse victims will often be familiar with resources in the local community. While this is not necessarily part of their job, they’ll often be able to direct you to victim shelters, support groups, local police programs for victims, and much more.

Author: Robert Fichter