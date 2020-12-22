5 Reasons Why You Should Always Carry a Spare Tire

Carrying a spare tire on your car is always more practical than running on flat tires. While spare tires were the “norm” many years ago, some car manufacturers don’t include them anymore to save space and make the car less heavy. Most people don’t even think about their spare tires until they see themselves in an emergency.

It’s impossible to foresee a tire accident or emergency while driving. Still, it’s much better to be prepared for these emergencies instead of hoping for the best and pray that nothing ever happens to your car.

Many people debate whether carrying a spare tire at all times is good for them or not. Our take on it is that you should always carry one, and here are five reasons why.

Number One – It Can Save You in Cases of Emergency

You never know when you’re going to need a spare tire. Some people spend years without even checking their car for any tire replacement tools. While it’s unlikely that you’re going to need to replace your tires unexpectedly, it can happen.

For example, if you usually take road trips, your tires are likely to run on rough roads that may impact your tires’ performance. If you get a flat tire while driving in a rural area, it may be complicated for you to locate an auto tire repair shop.

In these cases, a spare tire can help you get to the nearest repair shop to fix the problem; it can even help you get home unharmed.

Number Two – It’s Safer than Running on a Flat Tire

Some newer cars come with “Run-Flats,” which are a special type of tire that allows you to keep on driving even if the tire is flat. However, keep in mind that you’re still going to drive with a minimum amount of air in your tire, which poses a safety hazard for everyone in the car.

Having a spare tire can save you from the stress of having the flat tire break down after driving for some time.

Number Three – Your Car’s Performance Isn’t Affected

Using run-flats or donut spare tires may work for some people, but they can greatly affect your car’s performance. Run-flats are stiffer, and donut tires are usually smaller than your regular tires, which can make your car’s handling more complicated.

Spare tires usually have the same dimensions as the rest of the tires, meaning that the car’s performance is not affected at all; this allows you to get to the nearest safe place without issues.

Number Four – They’re a Great Alternative to Sealants or Inflator Kits

While inflator or sealant kits are good tools for emergencies, they may be hard to use for some people. Improper handling of these kits may lead to further damage to your tires, so it’s not recommended to use them if you don’t know how to.

A spare tire is usually a much easier item to install; even if you’ve never changed a tire in your life, you may do it in a few minutes with proper help and tools.

Number Five – They’re Easy to Install

In the worst-case scenario, you may be left stranded in the middle of nowhere with no one to call for help. This can put a lot of stress on you, but that can be fixed by having a spare tire ready to go.

If you have a spare tire and the appropriate tools in your car’s trunk, you can easily do all the job by yourself. When you’re done replacing your tire, you can safely drive to your nearest car repair shop and ask for tire repair services.

Conclusion

Regardless of the circumstances, it’s always a good option to have a spare tire ready to go since it can save you from stressful moments. You may not ever need it, but if you ever get into a problem with your tires, you’re going to be grateful that you included a spare one in your car.