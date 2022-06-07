Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Jun 7th, 2022

5 Reasons Why You Need Multiple Bank Accounts

The best way to manage your money, build wealth and avoid debts is by planning and saving for the future. However, how much money you save depends on your financial habits. Traditionally, most people have a check and savings account. However, if you have several sources of income and investments, it can be a good idea to set up multiple bank accounts. In an event where you have several bank accounts, it is crucial to get a personal finance app to link all your investment and bank accounts together and help you know your net worth. Tracking your wealth is easy with a money management app like the Prillionaires, which has an incomparably accurate wealth tracker built-in. Net worth is not just for billionaires. Sign up for Prillionaires’ early access program on their website. Here are some major reasons why you require multiple banking accounts. 

photo/ Gerd Altmann

Use Accounts for Different Purposes

There is no one size for all when it comes to banking accounts. Each account is unique and comes with additional requirements and perks. The secret to keeping your finances in order is opening the accounts you require. Some bank accounts you can open include:

  • Checking account for expenses and purchases you make every month
  • Money market account for saving
  • Business account if you have a business
  • Savings account for maximum saving
  • Foreign currency account for businesses overseas

The good thing is that you can manage multiple bank accounts even from different countries by using a good money management app.

Easy to Organize your Finances

Another great thing about having several bank accounts is that it becomes easy to organize your money. Say you want to save for a trip or buy new equipment for your business. Instead of mixing these two, you can easily separate them with a personal savings account and a business account. Having an account designed for each purpose helps separate your finances and track how much you have saved and spent.

You can Take Advantage of Bank Perks

The main reason why most banks offer bonuses and promotions is to encourage registrations from new customers. You may enjoy a promotion interest in your savings account, reduced fees when you open a business account, or a cash bonus with a foreign account. You can enjoy multiple offers, promotions, and rewards with various bank accounts.

Minimize Risks

Some insurance companies only protect a specific limit of money. If your money exceeds the limit, the extra is left unprotected. The best way to maximize your coverage is by separating your wealth among several banks. This way, you can guarantee that your money is safe. If you have FDIC insurance, your money will be reimbursed should the bank fail. This is safer than keeping all your money in one bank account without proper coverage.

Withdraw Regularly

Some accounts like money market and savings accounts allow you to withdraw only six times a month. If you need funds after the six withdrawals, you cannot access them from these accounts. The secret to ensuring you can frequently withdraw is by having several accounts.

Conclusion

If you wish to achieve financial freedom, the most important thing you need is to manage your finances. The best way to do this and keep your finances organized is to open multiple bank accounts.

Author: Leena Martha

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

5 Reasons Why You Need Multiple Bank Accounts

June 7, 2022, Comments Off on 5 Reasons Why You Need Multiple Bank Accounts

Know More About Workers’ Compensation to Maximize your Compensation

June 7, 2022, Comments Off on Know More About Workers’ Compensation to Maximize your Compensation

Are you dismissed from a nursing school? Read this-LA

June 7, 2022, Comments Off on Are you dismissed from a nursing school? Read this-LA

7-Time All-American Athlete and Psychologist Kristin Ihle Helledy on Development of a Mature Athlete and the Importance of Attitude

June 7, 2022, Comments Off on 7-Time All-American Athlete and Psychologist Kristin Ihle Helledy on Development of a Mature Athlete and the Importance of Attitude

How to Avoid a Medical Emergency

June 7, 2022, Comments Off on How to Avoid a Medical Emergency
lab test research laboratory

Why You Need to Tailor Your Services to Your Clients, According to MAKO Medical Laboratories CEO Chad Price

June 7, 2022, Comments Off on Why You Need to Tailor Your Services to Your Clients, According to MAKO Medical Laboratories CEO Chad Price
syringe

Which vaccines are Acceptable for US Travel?

June 7, 2022, Comments Off on Which vaccines are Acceptable for US Travel?

Where to Find Insurance Agents in Europe

May 31, 2022, Comments Off on Where to Find Insurance Agents in Europe

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It