[…] 5 Reasons to Use Lavender With Your Body Buffer […]

Lavender is well known for its color, fragrance, and natural, soothing influence that can help relax, alleviate tension, enhance brain activity , reduce discomfort, anxiety, sleep, and even insomnia. Only relax and let the diffuser do the work.

Lavender is an evergreen and perennial plant. There are over 40 different types of lavender. The Lavendula Angustifolia is one popular and used for medicinal purposes. Native to North Africa and the Mediterranean region, lavender is now also growing throughout the UK and parts of the US and other parts of the world.

It grows abundantly nearly everywhere where lavender grows. It’s a herb designed to propagate exponentially, which causes certain people to think of it as a weed! The flowers, leaves and essential oil of the plant are all utilized as natural medicines. Lavender is used as a medicine orally, mostly to relieve fear, fatigue , insomnia, and severe discomfort from headache and toothache. Lavender is used topically for the prevention of skin and hair lotions and creams, as well as for healing wounds and discomfort. It is also used for sleep disorders as an aromatherapy device to boost mood and alleviate tension. Lavender is brewed into teas and infusions and used in recipes as an ingredient. Another powerful feature of lavender oil is its “powerful antioxidant properties,” which have been found to be “protected from diabetes and oxidative stress.”

Here are a few of the many benefits Lavender has to offer!

Lavender has an anti-stress effect:

You had a fairly rough day. It all went poorly and the happy-go-lucky attitude is in the dumps. If you are searching for a pick-me-up, the answer could be to lavender oil. Work reported in the journal Frontiers of Pharmacology has shown that essential lavender oil can influence the body with antidepressant benefits. Although a lavender body wash is not a therapeutic replacement (or doctor-prescribed medications to cure prescription depression), the oil that offers a quick mood booster to help you resolve a downturn at the end of the day

Eczema:

Stroke infused lavender oil (a few drops of lavender oil & carrier oil) into dry, itchy skin; small children will find this particularly comforting or add a few drops of lavender oil to the calamine lotion, shake before use.

Feeling fatigued:

In a hot foot wash, apply five drops of lavender oil and relax as the feet soak in it. The feet’s soles are especially elastic , meaning that lavender enters the bloodstream very easily and exerts its calming and relaxing influence on different body systems.

Antimicrobial properties:

Lavender can be a natural ingredient, but don’t let it fool you into thinking that its medicinal benefits are just the old stuff of the wives’ tales. Work reported in the journal Evidence-Based Holistic and Herbal Medicine found anti-inflammatory advantages of lavender oil.

Such compounds may also help to decrease the symptoms of joint swelling. A research reported in the journal Pain Control Nursing showed that aromatherapy massage (using oils such as lavender) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, which is an inflammatory joint condition, can alleviate pain and exhaustion.

Lavender is a source of Aromatherapy:

Lavender is used the most commonly in aromatherapy. It is believed that the fragrance from the lavender plant’s oils helps to promote calm and wellbeing. It is often known to support reduce tension , anxiety, and maybe even moderate discomfort. A research in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine showed that topical application of lavender, plus sage and rose, could alleviate menstrual cramp frequency.

Lavender oil has been profusely used in multiple cultures as a mood changer to alleviate anxiety and soothe the nerves. Thus you will find it commonly in various beauty and spa treatments today. Lavender oil is strongly polyvalent. This is believed to be one of the best natural treatments for depression care and with fair impact. It is also known for its anti-inflammatory effects, antifungal, antibiotic, antiseptic, and antibacterial. This is the most effective aromatherapy medicine, which works well in treating acne, sores, and joint pain. It is also used to treat depression, migraine headaches, toothaches, sprains, and nerve pain as a remedy. It is believed that applying a few drops of oil to the bathwater can increase blood supply and enhance mental health. But remember taking lavender oil by mouth is harmful; you can only apply it to your skin or hair.

The foot of an athlete and other related infections with the fungus are never pleasant. Here’s where the benefits of lavender soap to soothe the skin can come into play. Try incorporating lavender body buffer in your bath routine the next time you need a short mood lift, or want to relax. Lavender sponge is a great choice that helps to preserve the natural moisture of your skin and is gentle on the surface.

Author: Jacob Maslow