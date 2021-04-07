5 Reasons to Start Using CBD Through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, has become an extremely popular herbal remedy over recent years. CBD is a natural product that is extracted from the cannabis plant. It has little to no side effects on its users and has the potential to manage, treat, and cure mental and physical health conditions. It does not contain high amounts of THC, which is the compound responsible for the high associated with the recreational use of cannabis. Now that you know a bit more about CBD, today we will be taking a look into why you should start using it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

May Reduce Stress

Many of us will experience higher levels of stress during the pandemic. This could be due to constant anxiety, changes to your routine or circumstance, loneliness, or working from home. Whatever the reasons may be, research supports that CBD can be used to reduce and manage stress. It can also be used to treat the physiological symptoms that are associated with generalised anxiety disorder (GAD).

Supports Mental Health

Our mental health has taken a beating during the pandemic. Restricted access to the outdoor world alongside routine changes and less time with family and friends will make people feel depressed and low. The virus itself will also increase levels of stress and anxiety. Fortunately, whether you suffer from a form of anxiety or depression, CBD can be a natural remedy to treat your mental health condition.

Can Cure Insomnia

If you don’t treat or manage your mental health, it can lead to insomnia. Many people in lockdown may be consuming more alcohol, nicotine, and caffeine, which can also have a negative impact on your sleep quality and changes in your routine can affect your sleep pattern. Research suggests that CBD can be used to help you fall and stay asleep, as it makes you relax and can reduce chronic pain.

Manages Health Conditions

CBD can be used to manage a variety of health conditions. If you are struggling with your prescribed medication during the pandemic, then CBD could be a natural alternative to treat certain symptoms. You can browse a wide variety of good-quality CBD at Herbal Health CBD. It is important to speak to your doctor before taking CBD, especially if you choose to stop something they have recommended.

Could Boost Immunity

Taking care of your immune system is more important than ever. You can do so by eating a variety of healthy food, spending time outdoors, getting a good night’s sleep, and taking multivitamins. Adding CBD to your diet is also recommended. Studies show that it boosts immune system activity by reducing stress and inflammation. The effect that it has on you will completely depend on your body’s function.

Whatever your views are on the virus, CBD can be used to help you manage a variety of problems that you can potentially face during this time. It is important to discuss any health concerns you have with your doctor. There is a lot of research behind CBD, but everyone will respond differently to this herbal remedy.

Author: Carol Trehearn