5 Reasons To Avoid Self Storage

Self storage is a fantastic service, but it’s not for everyone and here are 5 reasons why…

Renting a cheap self storage unit is a fantastic idea for many people. It can be used for business storage, document storage, house moves, seasonal clothing storage and more.

However, it is important to think it through before you sign up to make sure that it is right for you. There is a contract involved and it does cost money, so it isn’t something to take up on a whim.

To help you make the right decision about affordable self storage, here are 5 reasons to avoid it:

You Don’t Need It

Most people could do with some extra storage, especially when it comes in a small a size as a gym locker. Items are also much more secure in a low price self storage unit, as well as being protected by human damage. However, it may be that at this moment in time there is no strong need for any storage. The good news is that it will always be available for you to use, so there’s no rush to utilise the service before the time is right.

You’re Yet To Declutter

Decluttering is a great idea, but it takes some time to get it done if you haven’t done it in a while. If you have yet to declutter, you might want to hold off on that cheap self storage unit until you know how much you want or need to store. Most facilities will help you switch to a larger or smaller unit if you need to so if you do want the unit there before you declutter, the flexibility for change is still there.

The Items Are Better Off Being Sold

For items that can depreciate in value quickly self storage isn’t a good idea. You are better off selling those items now and getting the highest amount of cash for them. However, items like wine, which grow in value over the years can be a really great idea for storage. Climate controlled storage can effectively turn your unit into a wine cellar, which is much cheaper than installing one into your home.

You’re Unsure About Your Income

Self storage contracts are phenomenally flexible, with many being offered with one month in advance cancellation. However, it isn’t worth the risk taking out any contracts if you aren’t unsure about your income. If you need the unit long-term but your income isn’t certain, it could be worth waiting a short while so you don’t have to worry about losing access to your unit in the future.

You Haven’t Found A Facility You Like Yet

Not every self storage facility is made equal. If you haven’t found a business you love yet, don’t settle for less than you deserve. A great unit should:

Have excellent security

Have great customer service

Be clean and well-maintained

Be transparent about contracts

Be safe

Be the best value (not necessarily the cheapest)

Offer handy extra services

It should also be in a location that suits you well, where you have easy access if you need to visit often.

The five reasons to avoid self storage above can help you avoid committing to this fantastic service when it simply isn’t right for you at this time. When the time is right, there will be plenty of phenomenal cheap self storage for you to choose from, for convenient, flexible storage to suit your needs.

Author: Anna Preston