5 Of The Best Hiking Expeditions In The World

One of the best ways to get away from it all in this busy world is to head out on an exciting hiking expedition into the wild. Whether on a great walkabout in the Australian Outback, trekking the wilds of Nepal, exploring the highlands of Scotland or more, this is an experience of a lifetime. While there are many great destinations to explore on planet Earth, below are five of the best hiking expeditions to experience in this wonderful world, but first, learn how to prepare for the journey.

Preparing for a hiking expedition

It should first be borne in mind that hiking expeditions are best enjoyed by the fit and healthy. You will be trekking for days, carrying the weight of your backpack, experiencing varying and often harsh conditions along the way. Prepare yourself for the expedition with exercise at your gym, or at home, practising push-ups and squats, going for healthy runs and more.

Larapinta Trail in Australia

This 14-day hike is one of Australia’s most iconic and is best enjoyed between mid-April through August. This almost 140-mile hiking expedition traverses the Larapinta, following the backbone of the West MacDonnell range in Central Australia. The hike is deemed to be one of the greatest desert treks in the world and is not for the faint-hearted, as you will be trekking up to 20 miles per day. Explore this semi-arid region by exploring remote canyons and ridges, while sleeping under the stars in the Outback. Along the way, climb Mount Sonder, one of the highest peaks in Northern Territory to experience a beautiful sunrise.

Renjo La and Gokyo Lakes in Nepal

This 17-day hike is ideal for those travelers wanting to try an alternative trail to the crowded Everest Base Camp trek. The best time to take this journey is between February and mid-May, or from the end of September through December. The trek takes you through Sherpa villages to the beautiful, turquoise Gokyo Lakes and across the Renjo La on a rarely used trail, which is an exhilarating challenge. Cross the blue waters of the Dudh Kosi and enter the gates of Sagamartha National Park. Then cross a high bridge to the village of Namche Bazaar, Nepal’s Sherpa capital. After a tough climb through pine forests, you will then experience your first views of Mount Everest.

The Scottish Highlands

The Scottish highlands offer stark mountainous beauty and plenty of options for hiking and camping in the hills. The best time to visit is between May and August, but October offers beautiful fall foliage. Head out from Fort William train station to the summit of the UK’s highest peak, Ben Nevis, then traverse the beautiful Mamore. Trek with a small group across Knoydart, one of the wildest parts of Scotland, before climbing to the summit of the notorious and remote Munros. Along the way, experience incredible views of the Island of Skye and the Western Highlands. In between treks, experience the delicious cuisine of the region along with some of the best whisky available!

Dientes Circuit, Navarino Island, Chile

This challenging six-day trek in Patagonia is for experienced hikers looking for a challenge amongst incredible scenery. The best time to go is between December and March. Here you will take the world’s most southerly trek through the Dientes de Navarino Massif, a 26-mile circuit at the farthest end of South America. The hike is tough for even the most experienced trekkers, due to the ever-changing weather conditions of Patagonia and its sheer remoteness, but is well worth the effort.

Mountains of the Moon, Uganda

This exciting 10-day trek is ideal for anyone new to exploratory trekking and mountaineering and is the next step to take after doing the iconic Mt. Kilimanjaro. The best times to go are between December and February and from June to September. On this trek you will visit the isolated Rwenzori Mountains (or Mountains of the Moon), one of Africa’s best-kept secrets. Head along the Kilembi Trail through the Rwenzori mountain range to the Stanley range, where you can experience the beautiful scenery of the national park. Here you start in the rainforest, home to the monkeys and exciting birds, then head through the bamboo forest to the moorland, before finally heading into up into the alpine zone.

Experience an exciting trek into the wild blue yonder this year for the experience of a lifetime.

Author: Anne Sewell