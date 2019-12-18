Quantcast
5 Of the Best Gift Ideas for Car Lovers

Do you know someone who loves cars? There are many fantastic gift ideas that any motoring enthusiast will love, whether it is for Christmas, their birthday or simply just a spontaneous gift to show them that you have been thinking about them. The options are endless when it comes to good car presents but there are a few which stand out and will hopefully be a gift that they always cherish and highly appreciate receiving. So, if you know someone who has a passion for cars, and you want to give them an unforgettable present then read on for a few suggestions. 

  1. Driving Experience

One of the best gifts that you can give someone that has a passion for motoring is a driving experience. There are all kinds of different days and experiences that allow you the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a special vehicle, such as a Formula 1 car – this will always be a special experience that they certainly won’t forget and allows them to indulge in their passion.

  1. Private Number Plate

Private reg plates are a thoughtful gift and something which shows that a lot of thought and effort has gone into the present. This could be something like their initials, their favourite hobby, a sports team or even a witty joke. It might seem like this would be a lot of work and effort, but it can be surprisingly simple and affordable when you know where to look.

  1. Dash Cam

Dash cams are becoming increasingly common and it is easy to see why. A dash cam is a helpful feature to have in your car because it allows you to record everything that happens while you are behind the wheel. In addition to being useful in case of an accident, it can also be used to analyse driver behaviour and identify ways in which you can make improvements to your performance behind the wheel so it is a good gift idea for anyone that takes their driving seriously.

  1. Painting/Photo of Their Car

If the vehicle is the recipient’s pride and joy, then you could get a professional painting or framed photograph of the vehicle. This is a thoughtful gift and one which they can proudly display in their home – it will also remind them of you and your generous gift every time that they see it.

  1. Magazine Subscription

There are many excellent car magazines which have the latest news, previews, reviews and other car-related content. A subscription to a popular car magazine is another good gift idea because it will give them something to look forward to each month and they will be reminded of your thoughtfulness with each edition that arrives in the post.

Anyone looking for a thoughtful gift for a car lover cannot go wrong with any of these presents. It can sometimes be hard to buy for someone with a passion for automobiles as it may seem like they have everything but there are always options available with these being a few of the best.

Author: Carol Trehearn

