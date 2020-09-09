5 Most Scenic Locations To Visit in Scotland

The highlands of Scotland are known for their stark and remarkable beauty. This can make it difficult to choose the ideal location to visit. Here we break down five truly scenic and wonderful spots to visit on your next vacation in Scotland.

Ullapool

This small fishing village has a big heart and is surrounded by rugged and beautiful scenery. The town itself is charming, with a selection of great pubs and seafood eateries to choose from. However, nestling as it does on Loch Broom, one of the best adventures is a boat trip from the quayside to the Summer Isles. Visit Lochside, with its quaint, small communities and the old church at Clachan which has stood for hundreds of years. Head north to Ardmair and stroll on its stony beach while gazing over the water to Isle Martin. Those keen on mountain climbing should head to Stac Pollaidh close by with its rugged pinnacles to test their skills.

Rannoch Moor

For those wishing to truly get away from it all, Rannoch Moor is one of the largest tracts of wilderness in Europe. It is located at the midpoint of the West Highland Way cross-country hike and is perfect for intrepid hikers! Picture miles and miles of heather-covered hills, dotted with deer and little else! Bear in mind, there are few roads on Rannoch Moor and only one train station at Corrour (made famous by the film “Trainspotting”). Make sure you take plenty of water and food with you and get ready to take some incredible scenic images to share on Instagram. If hiking sounds a bit too strenuous, charter a helicopter to see these gorgeous landscapes in style.

Edinburgh

It isn’t just the countryside that is beautiful in Scotland; the cities are stunning too, especially its capital, Edinburgh. This fairytale city is spread over the hills, with a medieval Old Town and a striking Georgian New Town. Standing tall over the city is Edinburgh Castle, housing the crown jewels of Scotland and the Stone of Destiny. Arthur’s Seat towers over the city in Holyrood Park, offering panoramic views over the surroundings, while Calton Hill is home to a number of interesting memorials and monuments.

Orkney

For those who appreciate history and Neolithic sites, the archipelago of Orkney has it all and more. Located off the northeastern coast of Scotland, the landscapes include tall, sandstone cliffs, many Neolithic sites and fascinating seal colonies. On the largest island of Mainland, visit the “Heart of Neolithic Orkney,” a selection of 5,000 year old sites including Skara Brae, a preserved village. Here visitors can view a reconstructed house, as well as Maeshowe, a chambered burial tomb decorated with 12th century Viking carvings.

Isle of Mull

The Isle of Mull has every type of Scottish attraction in one spot. Its capital, Tobermory, is pretty, with its colorful houses lined up in shades of yellow, red and blue. However, the scenic hills, gorgeous beaches, the stark Gribun Cliffs, plenty of wildlife and an excellent whisky distillery make for a perfect visit. While there, catch a ferry to the neighboring island of Iona, where you can visit a striking monastic abbey.

Explore Scotland this year – take in the famed landscapes, great cities and pretty lochs.

Author: Anne Sewell