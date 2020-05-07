5 Key E-Commerce Digital Marketing Channels for 2020

Let’s imagine that in some alternate reality, you’re an up-and-coming racing driver. It’s your first grand prix and your car is ready for action. All that’s left is to fuel it up. For the sake of a good analogy, you decide to fill the tank with vodka. What happens? Well, the alcohol might cause enough combustion to start the engine, but that’s about it.

Moments later, you’re completely out of gas and your competitors are losing count of how many times they’ve lapped you. Back in our reality, you can achieve something similar with your e-commerce business – just try reaching your audience with traditional advertising.

It’ll be a race between your marketing budget running dry and your last competitor getting a lead on you. The point is one you’ve likely heard before: A successful e-commerce marketing strategy is digital. Knowing that, you can take the next step, which is identifying the specific channels that will help you reach pole position in 2020.

Social Media

One of the first steps in your digital marketing strategy should be to establish a social media presence – specifically on the platforms that your target audience uses the most. This will accomplish many things.

For one, you can start growing a community and strengthening your brand image. Social media is also an ideal way to communicate with your audience and obtain valuable feedback that can help you discover new opportunities. And thanks to features such as shoppable content, it’s a great way to increase sales.

That said, your approach should revolve around building relationships and providing value. People don’t follow businesses on social media to be advertised to; they want to see quality content related to their interests.

Email

This is an especially important channel for e-commerce, as email marketing is a powerful way to keep bringing customers back to your website. Your recipients have chosen to receive messages from you, so they’re interested in what you have to say. Make the most out of this by personalizing your emails and filling them with useful content.

In doing so, you can increase conversion rates and improve customer loyalty. Using analytics tools to learn about your audience can help you send more relevant emails. For instance, you can automatically dispatch coupon codes when a user abandons their cart or celebrates their birthday. Two very different things, but the same outcome: more sales.

Content

Today’s consumers are constantly gathering information to help them make better purchase decisions. Providing what they’re looking for in the form of well-written blog content is, therefore, a good idea. In fact, content marketing is the foremost way to establish an authority in your niche and attract more potential customers.

Aim to provide answers and solutions to the questions and problems that are common among your target audience. For instance, if you sell gardening equipment, you can write guides detailing garden care tips and the best tools for the job. Including relevant keywords in your content will improve your website ranking and increase your exposure.

Search

Aside from having a blog with unique, engaging, and relevant content, there are a number of additional measures you can take to move your website up search results pages and closer to your target audience’s line of sight. Most of these measures fall in the category of search engine optimization (SEO).

An online store that’s based on a well-optimized website is more visible to potential customers and a magnet for organic traffic, which refers to internet users who naturally come upon your website and are likely interested in your business. You might have to partner up with an SEO company to fully optimize your site and stay on top of the latest trends.

That said, there are some tweaks you can make while you build up a marketing budget. This includes researching and implementing the right keywords, improving loading speeds, optimizing product images, and removing duplicate content among other measures. All it takes is a bit of research.

Affiliates

Affiliate marketing is an excellent way to expand your reach without spending a ton of money. Depending on the type of products you’re selling, there’s probably a number of authoritative sources or public figures on the internet that are dedicated to talking about and recommending those products to their loyal followers.

For instance, in the smartphone world, the latest handsets are reviewed by websites like The Verge and YouTube channels like Marques Brownlee. Their thoughts and opinions are read or viewed by millions of people, which inevitably plays a role in the success of a product.

Find authorities in your niche that are willing to talk about or promote your product in exchange for a commission on any sales they bring you.

The more effort you put into leveraging these channels, the faster your e-commerce business will grow. Don’t hesitate to think outside of the box and find unique ways to get more out of your digital marketing campaigns.

Author: Zoe Price