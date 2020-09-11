5 Ideas to Save Money When Having a Baby

It doesn’t matter if you’re in your first, second, or third trimester, you will likely be excited for the arrival of your baby son or daughter. Yet, it’s only natural to feel overwhelmed at the many products you’ll need to buy to ensure you’re 100% ready for them to enter the world.

If you’re worried about how you will fund their essential items, you’ll be happy to learn there are many ways to lower your outgoings without compromising on quality. Read these five ideas on how to save money when having a baby.

Buy Cloth Diapers

Rather than wasting money on disposable diapers that will end up in the trash, you should stock up on cloth diapers. It could help you to save hundreds of dollars in the first year or two of your child’s life, and they’ll also feel comfortable against your baby’s skin. Plus, they can:

Prevent landfill waste

Minimize your child’s exposure to harmful chemicals

Reduce nappy rash

Skip the Bottle Warmer

Bottle warmers can often be a complete waste of money. If you need to warm up formula many times per day, you’d be wise to start with warm water and then check the temperature before feeding your little one. If you need to thaw frozen breast milk, you can do so using warm tap water.

Use Discount Codes

Many retailers provide discount codes to encourage customers to choose their brand over a rival. Before you place an order on various baby products, you should aim to find a coupon to decrease its total.

For example, if you need to purchase a bassinet, monitor, stroller, and/or car seat, you could save a substantial amount with a buy buy baby coupon. The money saved could then be spent on formula or essential items for your hospital bag. Find the right deal for you by browsing the different Buy Buy Baby coupon deals.

Don’t Buy Many Baby Shoes

As your baby will be unable to walk for at least the first six months of their life, shoes will serve next to no purpose. Until your baby is walking, you should avoid expensive footwear and use your money on more essential items, such as baby grows, bibs, and bottles.

Breastfeed Over Formula

You’ve likely heard that breast is best for both you and your baby. It will not only provide various health benefits, but it could also save you a large sum during the first two years of your child’s life. While you will need to initially buy a breast pump, a nursing bra, and nursing pads, you can avoid spending hundreds of dollars on formula throughout the year.

You also could make greater savings by renting a hospital breast pump over buying an expensive one. If you’re happy to do so, contact your local hospital to rent a breast pump, which you can return when your child is ready to move onto cow’s milk.

Author: Carol Trehearn