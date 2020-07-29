5 Home Remedies for Acne

It can be frustrating when an acne suddenly pops up on your face, especially when you have a big day to attend. Although there are many over-the-counter as well as prescription medications including Kratom Capsules, to zap pimples, most of these cause side effects such as dryness, discoloration, or redness. This is why you should try natural remedies as far as possible.

Severe cases of acne will need professional treatments by dermatologists. However, for mild cases, you can try any of the natural solutions easily available at your home. Here are a few of those:

Grape Cleanser

Grapes can be used for desserts or salad toppings. They are also good for acne. Take two or three grapes and cut them into half. Now rub them for a while on your face as well as neck. Rinse your face with cool water.

Cucumber Face Mask

Cucumber can have a really soothing effect on your skin. Not only will it reduce irritation, it can also decrease pain, swelling, and inflammation associated with acne. Blend a small cucumber with about one cup of oatmeal. Take one teaspoon of this paste and mix it with one teaspoon of yogurt. Apply on your face evenly. Rinse your face with cool water after about 30 minutes.

If you don’t have yogurt or oatmeal you can try this:

Mash a small cucumber and strain the water

Add about one tablespoon of sugar to this and mix it well

Apply evenly on your face

Wash your face with cold water after ten minutes

Honey Mask

Honey works not only for your cough but your skin too. It is very helpful in stopping the growth of acne and healing infections caused by burns and wounds. Here is what you can do, to prepare this honey mask:

Wash your face with cool water

Apply honey evenly on your face

Rinse with warm water after about 30 minutes

Yeast and Yogurt Mask (For oily skin)

The probiotic properties of yoghurt makes it perfect solution for inhibiting the growth of acne, especially for oily skin. In a bowl of plain yoghurt add one teaspoon of brewer’s yeast and bring it to a thin mixture. Apply evenly on the oily areas of your face and leave it for about 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse your face first with warm water and then with cold water. This will help in closing your pores and avoid any oil buildup.

Oatmeal Facial

Oatmeal is another product that can provide relief from the irritation caused by acne and soothe your skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties also work for burns, itching, eczema, erythema, and rashes. Take two teaspoons of oatmeal in a bowl and add to this, one teaspoon of baking soda. Mix it thoroughly with some water, to form a paste. Apply the paste evenly on your face and then rub it in gently. Rinse your face with cool water after about ten minutes.

These home treatments can clear your acne and rejuvenate your skin to make it look youthful and glowing. You should find most of these ingredients in your refrigerator. Try a few of these and find out how your skin responds. If it doesn’t work it could do good to consult a dermatologist.

Author: Nataliya Stefanus