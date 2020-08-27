5 Different Types of Exfoliant Cleansers That you Must Try

Rather you are brand new to the skincare world or you are just looking to reinvent your skincare routine you are going to need to read this article. There are different types of exfoliants that you may not know about. People are trying to go down the more natural route and trading in products with harsh chemicals for products with more earthy tones. That are friendlier for your skin.

So let’s take a look at why exfoliating your skin is extremely important.

Our skin has millions and millions of dead cells and new cells replenishing daily. Most would think that the dead cells would fall off naturally but that’s not always the case. Sometimes they need help to get the rest to fall off. That’s where an exfoliant would come in.

An exfoliant cleanser is what’s going to remove the rest of those dead cells that did not fall off naturally and clear the way for the new cells.

What are the different types of exfoliants?

CBD exfoliant- A CBD exfoliant cleanser is one of the newest more popular options for skincare. CBD has been shown to be a great skincare product it has been reported that it is great in reducing inflammation, and reducing fine lines. CBD has been shown to help those with eczema and psoriasis as well. Chemical exfoliants- These are going to be harsher and are not recommended for use that often Exfoliants with beads- These exfoliants have tiny beads in them. Some dermatologists do not recommend this product for people with sensitive skin because the beads can scratch and damage your skin. Facial mask exfoliant- The types of exfoliants are going to be a leave on type of exfoliant these face masks are good as well because as it is exfoliating it is pumping nutrients into your face. Microdermabrasion- Microdermabrasion is a more technologically advanced exfoliant. Normally you can find a professional dermatologist to do this type of treatment.

What does exfoliating do for your skin?

Everyone’s skin type is different, and we all suffer from some type of skin issues, no one’s skin is naturally perfect Flawless looking skin comes from a good skincare regimen.

When you have a good skincare routine you increase your likelihood of having beautiful healthy skin. Here are some different ways that exfoliating can help your skin.

Increased production of collagen- As we get older our collagen stops producing as much. Which leads to less elasticity of the skin AKA sagging and wrinkles.

Unclogging of your pores- Clogged pores lead to a wide range of facial issues. They also make you looked aged and your face, not its best.

Allows your other skincare products to work better by allowing your moisturizer to penetrate deeper into your skin.

Even skin tone for radiance and beauty. Also a great way of clearing out dead skin and allowing new cells to regenerate .

How often should I exfoliate?

That will all depend on how well your skin is and the type of product you use. Most products will recommend that you exfoliate 2 times a week but some products will tell you it is safe to use daily. Just make sure you read the information because over exfoliating can lead to dryness and irritation of your skin.

How should I exfoliate?

Exfoliating will be the first step in your skincare routine and it is important to know how to properly exfoliate for optimal results. Also because you are stripping the skin to make way for new growth if you don’t do it correctly it can cause other problems to your skin.

Do not scrub too hard. Gentle scrubbing is best, as hard scrubbing can damage your skin.

Use warm water. Warm water opens your pores up and allows the exfoliant to penetrate and clear out your pores.

Remove makeup before exfoliating to ensure that you don’t push your makeup further down in your skin.

We hope that you were able to get some good tips on how to exfoliate and what products that you can use for your skincare regime.

Author: Jacob Maslow