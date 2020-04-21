5 City Breaks To Take From Atlanta Airport After Lockdown

If you’ve spent the past few weeks cooped up indoors staring at the same four walls, as most of the rest of the world has, you might be thinking it’s time for a break!

As much as we know we can’t travel right now, these restrictions won’t be in place forever, and when they are finally lifted, you can bet there will be lots of great deals in place to ensure you have a fantastic trip from a modern, easy-to-access and award-winning airport.

So without further ado, here are five cities you need to visit after lockdown.

Madrid

Madrid is located in the heart of Spain. While Madrid is popular with tourists, other cities such as Barcelona and Seville seem to catch more tourists’ eyes.

The Spanish are famous for their food, their wine, and their relaxed attitude to life. While you’ll find a bustling metropolitan city, Madrid is still quiet enough to provide a relaxing trip, filled with red wine and chorizo!

Zurich

Switzerland’s largest city and a global center for the financial and banking industries, Zurich is located in the north of the country and is a popular tourist destination. Visitors can explore the pre-medieval architecture, the Limmat River, and many walking tours and parklands as you stroll through this beautiful city.

Dublin

Visit the capital of the Republic of Ireland and immerse yourself in a rich culture of music, dance, and, of course, Guinness! Located at the mouth of the River Liffey, Dublin’s leafy streets and ancient architecture will transport you to another world as you get lost in the historic buildings, like the 13th-Century Dublin Castle.

Enjoy Ireland’s heritage and culture as you explore all that Dublin has to offer, including the National Museum, Dublin Zoo, Phoenix Park, and the stunning St Stephen’s Green.

Düsseldorf

Why visit Berlin when you could visit Düsseldorf? The question is a bit of a misnomer really: there’s no reason why you can’t do both on your trip, but Düsseldorf is known as the trendier of the two, popular with artists and fashionistas alike, and well worth a visit!

Paris

Nothing says romance like a trip to Paris! The capital city of France, Paris is known as a global epicenter for fashion, art, culture, and, of course, great food! The distinct 19th-century architecture forms the backbone of a bustling urban city that is brimming with romance at every turn.

Of course, you’ll want to see the Eiffel Tower, but while you’re taking a stroll around, why not drop into a designer boutique or two along the Rue Du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and pop in for a viewing – or rather, queue for a long time – of the Mona Lisa at Le Louvre museum of art.

