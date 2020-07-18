5 benefits of PMP certifications

Are you shocked, puzzled and scared with the impact of Covid-19 on job loss everywhere? Consider a PMP certification, if you are up for a mood to reskill and ready to take your career to a new height. According to an estimate by Project Management Institute, there would be 15.7 million new Project Management job opportunities by the end of the year.

If it takes us a Covid-19 to get over the idea of job security, the pandemic is making us all take a long hard look at how we keep ourselves relevant in the new normal. With a PMP certification, climbing up the corporate ladder seems to be sure a shot answer. And why not so? The same report, cited above, observes that PMP certification holders earn 25% more than their non-certified peers. Instead of uncertainty and fear of redundancy, a certification in Project Management Professional (PMP) can make career recession proof and worthy.

A PMP certification can boost your salary dramatically and help you take great strides in your career. Moreover, it develops your project management abilities and makes you more qualified in handling projects.

As of August 2019, there are around 932,720 live PMP certified people plus 300 chartered chapters over 218 nations and territories worldwide.

With the growing popularity of these certifications, in this article, we will discuss the benefits of pursuing PMP certifications.

Growth in career

The PMP certification program is globally authorized and is validated by the entire global business community. Most significant corporates look for PMP certified project managers and obtaining this certification would dramatically increase the possibility of you landing a job in a well-reputed and renowned organization.

Moreover, everyone in the corporate world identifies the advantage of networking. When you become PMP certified, you will be in contact with people seeking PMP certification programs and ones who are previously PMP certified. You never know who may be able to help you in acquiring a better job (and salary). The more people who you are in contact within your area, the more beneficial it is for your career growth.

Enhance your skills

It’s not simple to obtain the PMP certification, and you need to undergo severe training for this. There is additionally a notable amount of coursework included. You get prepared and trained in five project management processes—preparation, initiating, executing, monitoring and controlling, and eventually closing. In short, you understand the A-Z of project management which you can implement in your company projects for more reliable project execution.

Expand your marketability

A PMP certification can assist you in reaching to global companies working in various parts of the world. Certification improves your professional marketability to a large extent and legitimizes your expertise as a project manager. You’d also be in contact with people attempting to take the course and PMP certified experts through project management discussions and forum boards, assisting you to study your expertise with their advice and knowledge.

Earn more

PMP certified project managers earn higher than the non-certified ones. As soon as you receive your PMP degree, you can demand higher pay, and you can assume an instant hike. Several surveys have revealed that PMP certified project managers receive at least 20 per cent more than their non-certified equivalents. The survey went on to report that PMP accredited experts can earn a six-figure income.

Be A project manager corporates look for

Last but not least, a PMP certification strengthens you as an effective project manager, though that is based on how sincerely you take up your course. A project manager requires to take care of a lot of things, and all these characteristics are incorporated under this certification program.

Project managers may need to teach others and assess team members and also potential employees. A PMP certification provides you with the skills and expertise needed to manage such situations as well.

The advantages of PMP certification are several and not only limited to these five. No matter what your area is—commerce, finance, research, telecom, technology, or business, a PMP credential is an ideal venture for specialists looking for more suitable job opportunities. This can be your stepping stone to different markets, novel industries, and also new countries. Visit Invensis Learning to know more about PMP Certification training in United States.

Author: Krishanu