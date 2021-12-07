4 Ways to Give Your House a Makeover

Are you bored of how your house looks? It might be time to give your house a makeover. Changing up a few things about the décor of your house is going to make it look fresh to your eye and may well end up increasing its value, too. Here are some house makeover ideas.

1. Install new floors

Floors are one of the biggest players in determining the look and feel of a room. They are also unavoidably easy to damage, so if you’ve lived in your home for a while, chances are you could do with some new floors! If you want to make your house as marketable as possible in case you decide to sell it and move elsewhere, here are some current flooring trends which are predicted to stay strong in the near future. Various types of hard surfaces are popular at the moment, but if you love the snug feel that carpet gives a room, you will be pleased to know that carpet is still a very popular option. Additionally, most carpet is now made at least partly from recycled materials, which is going to make it attractive to the current generation of first-time buyers who tend to be very environmentally conscious when they shop. Creative types will also be pleased to know that extravagant patterns in larger sizes are trendy right now, so don’t be afraid to let your imagination loose!

2. Install wood siding on the outside of your house

Wood siding is a gorgeous option for decorating the outside walls of your house. The most beautiful type of wood siding out there is probably cedar shake siding, which has the advantage of being highly weather-resistant and of adding extra insulation. Covering the exterior of your house in cedar shake siding—or any other kind of wood siding—is going to give your house a wonderful rustic look, so you’ll feel like you’re on holiday somewhere remote every time you come home!

3. Install new windows

Does your house have too few windows, or are they too small? Adding some new windows or enlarging your existing ones might make a big difference to the amount of light you get inside your house, so if your rooms currently feel a bit gloomy, this is definitely an improvement for you to consider. There are more types of windows out there than you might imagine—here are some of the most common ones. Whatever size or shape you choose, make sure to install double or triple-glazed windows for maximum insulation.

4. Install new shutters, blinds, or curtains

Once you have chosen your new windows, pair them with some new shutters, blinds, curtains, or shades. Old shutters with flaking paint, rickety blinds, and tired-looking curtains are an eyesore, and they are also one of the first things that prospective buyers will notice when they approach your house. There are endless options out there, so take a look at this guide if you are finding it hard to choose.

Author: Carol Trehearn