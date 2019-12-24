Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Dec 24th, 2019

4 Ways to Deal Directly with Money Problems

When you’re having money problems, there’s a need to hit the brakes and look at the situation. This is the opposite of what we tend to do which is plow forward through the snow and hope it’ll get better! To go into the New Year with a different outlook, here are four ways to deal with money problems more directly. 

photo by Andrew Khorosahvin

Sell Your Home Quickly

If you have equity built up in your home, that might be an excellent way to free up some cash. In which case, you might want to consider a New Year home sale. If you have a home in the U.S. market, then you might wish to try a Buy My House Cash service which can complete purchases quickly.

Otherwise, set about improving your home to make it marketable on the open market for next year. Tidy up, declutter, clean and depersonalize it to let would-be buyers imagine themselves living there and subsequently putting in an offer. 

Run the Numbers

Most times when there’s more bills than there is money, there’s considerable confusion over the finances. It’s best to acknowledge this reality as soon as possible, so that you can address it. 

If you have a budget, update it with the latest numbers. If you don’t, it’s time to draw up a relevant budget to see what you’re planning to spend on paper in the future. Then you can compare this to your income and see where the problems lie. 

Time to Cut Spending

After the holidays is the best time to start afresh with household spending. Don’t let the past hold you back. You’ll need to really look for where the cost savings can be made. 

For instance, examine each of the major bills like the utilities, cell phone plans and other commitments. Is there space to renegotiate, get on a less expensive tariff or switch cell phone carriers to get the costs down? Do you have a cable bill which includes TV channel that you don’t even watch

Also, if you have a broadband internet plan, is there a less speedy plan that will be fine for you or another provider which is less expensive?

Second Job?

If your job currently isn’t earning you enough money and there’s no promotion in sight, then you might want to consider changing companies to boost your pay.

Another approach to the income side of the equation is to get a second job or do something freelance in the evening and/or weekends. A second job might be retail work, doing a few hours in a call center or something else.

The other option is freelancing. Whatever talents you have, there will likely be individuals or companies that require your help on a task-by-task basis. This could be copywriting, graphical design work, pet sitting; you name it, there’s a need for it. As people wish to outsource tasks they don’t have time to get to, that’s an opportunity to be flexible enough to pick up assignments. 

When looking at both the income and expenditure side, there’s plenty of things you can do to improve your situation. However, if you feel that selling your home would be a better move, then there’s ways to get that done quickly too. Just don’t do nothing as situations usually worsen through inactivity.

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Veselina Dzhingarova has long experience in internet marketing and SEO. She is passionate about blogging to share her expertise. Veselina is a regular contributor at many other online publishers like chamberofcommerce.com, marketoracle.co.uk, newswire.net, bizcommunity.com, socialnomics.net and more. She is the co-founder of Financia­ltipsor.co­m, cryptoe­xt.com, Bl­ogforweb.c­om, Techsu­rprise.com­, travelti­psor.com a­nd others.­ You can get in touch with her on LinkedIn , Google+ or at [email protected]

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Choosing Quality Video Converter for Your Needs

December 24, 2019, No Comments on Choosing Quality Video Converter for Your Needs

HUD investigates Christmas lights, display ban in Missouri senior living community

December 24, 2019, No Comments on HUD investigates Christmas lights, display ban in Missouri senior living community

4 Ways to Deal Directly with Money Problems

December 24, 2019, No Comments on 4 Ways to Deal Directly with Money Problems

What Is The Main Difference Between DNS Hosting and Web Hosting

December 23, 2019, No Comments on What Is The Main Difference Between DNS Hosting and Web Hosting

Top Benefits of Outsourcing Services for Your Business

December 21, 2019, No Comments on Top Benefits of Outsourcing Services for Your Business
papers files computer laptop Apple

Beginners guide to PRINCE2

December 21, 2019, No Comments on Beginners guide to PRINCE2
law books library

Saifullah Khan sues Yale for $110 million after being cleared of rape charges

December 20, 2019, No Comments on Saifullah Khan sues Yale for $110 million after being cleared of rape charges

Your college student lost more of their due process on campus this year

December 20, 2019, No Comments on Your college student lost more of their due process on campus this year

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

star-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-poster1917-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-posterqueen-slim-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-poster



Pin It