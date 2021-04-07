4 Tips For Those Planning A Disney Fantasy Cruise Vacation

Disney Fantasy is a Disney Cruise Line vessel with a total passenger capacity of 2,500. It provides endless entertainment for passengers of all ages, from 3 years old to 99 years old. Offerings include family cruise rooms, top-quality stage shows, gourmet restaurants restricted to adult diners, and spacious kids clubs featuring Disney characters from everyone’s favorite animated movies. Disney Fantasy is designed to ensure all vacationers enjoy a memorable cruise trip. Check out the top tips below on how to take your onboard experience to the next level.

Get Into Character With A Pirate Costume

All Disney cruises have a Pirate Night featuring entertaining stage shows for kids and adults followed by an at-sea fireworks display. No matter what your age, you shouldn’t feel self-conscious about getting into pirate-wear as staff and guests alike always go all out when it comes to character costumes. You’ll see cruisers with family-matching, professionally made outfits as well as those wearing homemade costumes featuring bandanas and ripped t-shirts. Finish your costume off with fun light up novelty fairy princess wands.

Find Out Where All The Pools Are Located

The top decks on Disney Fantasy are packed with water play areas for cruisers of all ages. Small toddlers can play in the Nemo’s Reef, which is a splash area specifically designed for kids who aren’t potty trained. Young kids, meanwhile, can enjoy Mickey’s Pool, which has a gentle slide. Donald’s Pool is a feature spot where guests can watch movies on massive screens. The Quiet Cove has adult-only hot tubs, pools, and wading areas. The AquaDuck water coaster ride is perfect for those after a bigger splash.

Know That The Artwork Is Not Just For Decoration

The hallways inside Disney Fantasy feature Enchanted Art, which is digital, interactive, and activated by motion. Cruisers can go on a Muppets-themed scavenger hunt and use the Enchanted Art to obtain clues that help them solve the mystery. The ship is fun to explore even on the most downcast days.

Opt For An Inside Cabin

Disney Fantasy cruises certainly have premium prices, but it’s possible to save money by opting for an inside cabin. The cruiseliner’s interior rooms are relatively spacious in comparison to those offered on other vessels and house between three and four people. The rooms feature dividing curtains for privacy and Magical Portholes. Magical Portholes are round windowlike screens that display real-time views of outside featuring the occasional superimposed animated Disney character. Cabins are equipped with bathtubs and showers. Deluxe suites feature a split bath setup, which is popular with frequent cruisers.

A Tip From A Disney Fantasy Reviewer

Disney Cruises implements a rotating dining system that means guests get to experience a new on-board restaurant every night. If you and your family prefer to eat dinner from the general buffet or at Palo most days, be sure to change your plans on the evening when you’re invited to Animator’s Palette. The venue’s animated entertainment is second to none and very unique. Finding Nemo’s Crush the Turtle interacts with diners and all characters that diners draw on their placements art turned into animations that are displayed on video screens strategically positioned around the room.

Author: Deny Smith