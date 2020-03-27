4 Things to You Should Do After a Car Accident

Over 6 million car accidents take place in the U.S. every year. Fortunately, due to improved technology and safety measures, most of these accidents are not fatal and only involve property damage. If you face a car accident, there are some things that you need to keep in mind to ensure that everyone involved in the accident is safe, and to put yourself in a favorable position to bring a claim. One in three accidents involve personal injury, and such accidents need to be dealt with carefully. So, here is a list of things that you should immediately do if you have been part of an accident that led to an injury.

1. Stop and Document the Scene

The first thing that you need to do is to never drive away from the scene, even if it was a minor accident. If you or someone else is injured, you should call 911 immediately. If you are not too hurt to move, you should go and check up on the other passengers in your car and the other car. Furthermore, you should park your car to the side and keep the hazard lights on so that further accidents are prevented.

2. Take Pictures and Make an Accurate Record

When the police arrive at the scene, make sure that you tell them what you think happened without making any guesses. These statements are very important and can be used later in the court of law. Not only that, but you should also make sure that you listen to the statements of the other people involved in the accident to ensure that they are not lying. The next thing you should do is to take photos of the vehicle if there is any visible damage and also pictures of the injuries that you have suffered due to the accident. These can be used as evidence later on.

3. Protect Your Rights

Perhaps the most important advice that you need to follow is to call an attorney like the ones at harrispersonalinjury.com. Having an experienced attorney who deals in personal injury cases is very vital to making sure that you know what to do after an accident. Normally, the insurance company will want to talk to you immediately after the accident, and an attorney can handle this dialogue on your behalf so you don’t say something that harms your case.

4. Seek Medical Attention

Now that you have made sure that you have successfully reported the accident, you should seek medical attention. In many accidents, injuries are not immediately apparent but can have serious implications in the next few days. Even if you think that you are okay, you should pay a visit to your doctor and get yourself examined. For example, if you lost consciousness or were dazed for even a few seconds, it might be possible that you have suffered from a concussion or a head injury. If you ignore it, it can be fatal or cause serious cognitive problems later on.

Author: Sheikh Hazaifa