4 Of The Best Beaches To Chill Out In California, USA

California’s coastline offers so many wonderful beaches. Some are popular and packed with visitors, while others offer a quieter experience. If you prefer to stay away from the bustling crowds and spend time strolling, swimming and relaxing on the beach, the following are four of the best, perfect for a quiet getaway and for socially distancing from the crowds.

San Gregorio State Beach, San Mateo County

San Mateo County is renowned for its many amazing beaches. However, for those seeking peace, quiet and beauty, San Gregorio State Beach comes up tops. The beach is located ten miles south of Half Moon Bay and a short drive from Silicon Valley.

While the beach does offer trails to explore on the bluff next to the popular picnic area, heading to the beach itself opens up plenty of opportunities. Exploring here takes beach lovers to a creek and a lagoon and marsh, with plenty of birds on view for birders. From this spot by the creek, hikers can head south on the sand all the way to Pomponio State Beach. To the north of the creek, adventurous folks can explore caves dotted around in the cliff. While around the cliff area, also keep an eye out for unique rocks and fossils.

Pebble Beach, Crescent City

Next in a travel guide to California beaches, we look at Pebble Beach in Crescent City, northern California. This lovely beach offers a long string of connected coves to explore, making it easy to find a quiet spot away from the crowds.

Just off the beach is an island called Castle Rock, which is part of a national wildlife refuge. The rocky island is home to plenty of seabirds, along with sea lions and seals. Keep your camera handy for many Instagrammable images!

McClures Beach, Point Reyes National Seashore

For a truly remote beach experience, McClures Beach is a relatively long drive to the north-western shoreline of the beautiful Point Reyes National Seashore, which is considered one of the best National Parks in the state.

After parking, visitors can enjoy a gentle, half-mile walk downhill to the sand. The beach has a remote and wild feel, backed by colorful bluffs and with plenty of sandy space to enjoy in peace.

Sand Dollar Beach, Los Padres National Forest

Located along the southern Big Sur coast and halfway between Cambria and Big Sur Station, Sand Dollar Beach isn’t really hidden. However, many travelers pass it by while driving the coastal highway. The beach is also known as an excellent surf spot.

Despite its name, the beach isn’t truly littered with sand dollars. However, it is worth strolling and looking for them after high tide. Bear in mind, it is perfectly legal to pick up the skeletons, but leave the live ones alone! Another item worth seeking are the beautiful jade stones strewn along the back of the beach. Jade Cove nearby also offers the lovely green rocks, but regrettably the most valuable stones have already been taken.

Spend time socially distancing on California’s best beaches this summer and make sure you leave behind only footprints in the sand.

Author: Anne Sewell