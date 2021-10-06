4 Home Self-Defense Myths To Ignore

There are many myths about home defense because of what we see on TV and in the movies. If you want to ensure that you and your loved ones are safe at home from attackers, don’t believe the misconceptions listed below.

Women Should Use Small Guns

Many women are enthusiastic about home and personal defense, and some even show their pro-self defense mindset in their apparel. But there’s a persistent myth that women should only carry a smaller handgun because of their smaller size.

Firearms experts report that women can accurately fire any handgun a man can. In addition, many women are more accurate than men in their target shooting.

We know this is true because women often attend personal defense classes and fire .45 ACP and .40 caliber handguns with tremendous accuracy.

What women need is a gun that suits their skills and needs, just like men do. This means they need to have professional self-defense training with the weapon that they know how to shoot accurately and quickly.

You Just Need Any Gun To Scare Your Attacker

When some bad guys see a gun in a woman’s hands, they may run away, but that isn’t always true. So if you think just the sight of a gun will scare an attacker, you may be making a big mistake.

It’s not a good plan to carry a gun, hoping that the mere sight of it is enough to defend yourself. Carrying a handgun is for when all else fails, and we need to protect ourselves.

This means you should have the skill and training to draw and fire your weapon fast and accurately in a moment of stress.

It Will Never Happen To You

Some people never consider having a handgun for personal defense inside or outside the home because they think it cannot happen to them. Indeed, the chances your home will be broken into with you inside are statistically negligible.

But there are many burglaries in the US every year, and some of them are classified as home invasions with the owners at home.

Government data shows there are at least 2 million burglaries in the US annually. And someone is home in about 1 million of them.

Also, some people think that most burglaries happen at night, but most crimes happen between 10 am and 3 pm when people are at work.

Hit Him Anywhere And He’ll Collapse

This myth may have begun when the .45 Colt round was introduced in the late 1800s. But it is often repeated today when people talk about the .45 ACP.

Many people believe if you hit an attacker with a large enough handgun round anywhere, he’ll go down. But if that happened, the person shooting also would go down (according to Newton’s third law of motion).

We think that a bullet always knocks someone down because we see it on TV. The reality is a person hit with a bullet may show no indication at first that he’s wounded.

If you hit your assailant with a round, it’s essential to regroup from the recoil, re-aim, and evaluate if you need to fire another round. If the attacker is still carrying a weapon and a threat, you may need further action.

Having a personal firearm to keep you safe may be your last line of defense against criminals. So, it’s essential to be well trained with your gun and not fall for the self-defense myths we often see online.

Author: Anna Johansson