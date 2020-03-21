4 Elements of a Successful Lab

In order to run a successful laboratory, you will need a variety of equipment and skills to undertake testing and research. Each year, new technology and equipment are developed to help scientists and technicians. However, even without these new innovations, a laboratory must have the basics to be successful.

If you’re compiling a list of wants and needs for your laboratory, take a look at some of the areas you need to cover to ensure its success.

1. Make Safety a Priority

Whatever type of laboratory you run, safety will always be a priority. In any research, your team may be handling dangerous and hazardous materials and equipment, so ensuring you can offer adequate protection is vital.

The first vital element in a safe laboratory is a fume hood. This ventilation device can be expensive to install. However, it is designed to limit the exposure to toxic fumes and vapors that may be present in testing facilities.

Another essential health and safety aspect in labs is personal protective equipment (PPE). Of course, this is an integral part of any research facility, and every person should have access to suitable garments and equipment. Everything from gloves, protective eye goggles, or glasses and lab coats or full boiler suits should be provided depending on the type of work carried out.

2. Precision Equipment

There are several types of equipment that laboratories need to carry out everyday tasks. Most commonly used is a high-powered microscope for analysis work. Centrifuges are another important element, and if your facility specializes in fields such as molecular biology, biochemistry, and polymer science, it will be a vital part of your inventory.

Other equipment such as stir plates and vortex shakers are also often used. This equipment will require regular calibration and maintenance. Using servicing lab and process-scale equipment specialists such as macontrols.com is essential to ensure your equipment is always performing accurately.

3. Computers and Specialist Programs

Ensuring your laboratory has the necessary computing power to store and analyze mass data is crucial. This equipment is vital for all aspects of running a facility, including everyday operations such as recording, analyzing, and reporting work. It is also essential for administrative tasks such as budget management, presentation creation, and literature searches. In most laboratories, several computers will be required for different teams and data. Plus, it is also advisable to consider storage options for research to ensure it is safe and secure, especially if you’re dealing with highly sensitive information.

4. Water – Access and Equipment

Naturally, every laboratory requires access to water. However, there are several phases of water that you need to be able to execute different experiments. You’ll need equipment for refrigeration, purification, and boiling in some cases. Samples will also require freezer storage. Water is used in many aspects of science for the basics, such as freezing, washing, and diluting specimens. Ensuring you have ample equipment and necessary access to it is crucial for the success of your facility.

Author: Carol Trehearn