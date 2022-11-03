[…] 4 Contemporary Renovation Ideas to Give Your House a Makeover […]

Everyone appreciates a little bit of change now and then. Maybe your partner wants to try a new hairstyle, or your daughter wishes to get a makeover. But, have you ever thought about what your house wants? The old paint, the same furniture, and the old-school doors and windows sometimes scream out, longing for a much-needed change. So, if you are willing to grant their wish, here are a few contemporary renovation ideas that will make your house look more beautiful:

1) Bedrooms

This is probably the room you spend most of the time in. It calls for a personalized look, and that’s why a few changes will suffice its needs. Start by changing the curtains. Allow them to keep the sunlight out while you are in a deep sleep. Get some blackout custom curtains and they won’t disturb your sleep anymore. Also, think of a theme for your bedroom. Do you like the contemporary wooden finish? If yes, then install wooden floors and walls.

You also need to include wooden furniture to maintain the theme. Don’t bring colored cupboards or wardrobes. They should have a rustic look. Amber lights will suit this setting well. So, install everything that matches the wooden color of the walls and floors.

2) Living room

Transform the old living room into a contemporary guest room with only a few changes. First, install a false ceiling. Wooden or cemented ceilings make it hard to install flush mount lights. So, a false ceiling will give that opportunity, and since there are plenty of lights to choose from, you won’t have a problem selecting the ones that suit the color and the theme of the living room.

Many people want to create a minimalistic, Scandinavian look in their living rooms. In that case, you need to have only a few furniture and fixtures. Replace traditional sofas with modern ones that have clean straight lines. Use open shelves instead of elaborate cupboards. And, most importantly, replace any heavy drapes with minimalist white sheer curtains that allow natural light to come in while maintaining privacy.

3) Bathrooms

With spacious bedrooms and living rooms, the bathroom often gasps for space. Instead of renovating and making it bigger, you can make a few changes to make the bathroom spacious. Don’t use the traditional stone-surfaced basin. They take up more space. Instead, use a comparatively medium-sized washbasin with cabinets. They come up as a single unit with the washbasin on top. You can keep your toothbrush and other items in the cabinet. In addition, subway tiles are great options to give your home a contemporary feel.

Also, wall-mounted toilets save a lot of space. If you have the toilet in the same bathroom, don’t separate it with a wall. Install a frameless glass door. It not only makes the bathroom spacious but also makes it look beautiful.

4) Kitchen

Install more hanging cabinets to free up the walking space in the kitchen. You can make it more colorful by using colored jars and countertops. More than anything else, make sure that the kitchen is neat and clean. A cluttered kitchen often cramps for space.

Renovating a house doesn’t mean you need to spend a fortune on it. A few innovative ideas like these can transform your home into a thing of beauty.

Author: Matthew Perry