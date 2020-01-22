Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Jan 22nd, 2020

4 Common Causes Of Car Accidents And How To Avoid Them

No one plans on getting into a car accident, but they occur frequently enough that every driver needs to be prepared. Below are four common causes of car accidents and how you can avoid them.

driving car

Image/Free-Photos via pixabay

Driving While Intoxicated

This one’s easy! Driving while intoxicated to any level is reckless and irresponsible. Never get behind the wheel if you are intoxicated – you are putting yourself and other people in danger.

Driving While Tired

Most people know better than to drive while drunk or on their cell phone, but lots of drivers underestimate how much being tired can affect them. Driving while tired can impair your reactions as much as alcohol can. If you are already on the road when you start to feel the urge to sleep, pull over at the next safe opportunity and give yourself some shuteye.

Driving While Distracted

Distracted driving is one of the most significant causes of road accidents in the USA but it is a hazard that is often overlooked. Many people severely overestimate how long a driver needs to be distracted in order to get into an accident, it takes much less time than you might think. Even being distracted for a couple of seconds can prove fatal if it happens at the wrong time.

The most obvious example of distracted driving is probably that of a driver using their cell-phone at the wheel, but this is far from the only form that distracted driving can take. Many drivers are guilty of distracted driving, even if they don’t realize it. Sometimes, as in the case of a driver using their cell phone, it is a case of the driver being at fault.

However, consider the case of a mother traveling with a baby in the car. If the baby begins to choke or show signs of distress, it presents a difficult dilemma for mom. Equally, a bee or a wasp making their way into a car, and potentially into your shirt, can be a distraction. Being stung unexpectedly by an insect can easily distract you from the road ahead.

If you are hit by a distracted driver, either as a pedestrian or as another driver, then you might have a claim for compensation. It is always worth speaking to an attorney, like this New York car accident lawyer, to establish whether you have a case or not and how to best proceed. Consulting with an attorney will let you know whether your case is worth the time and money required to pursue before you have sunk too many resources into it.

Poorly Maintained Car

A vehicle in poor condition is going to present a much greater hazard than one that is properly maintained. If a car isn’t looked after properly, it can lead to unreliable or unresponsive brakes, issues with the steering, or even just a breakdown in the middle of the road. All of these things have the potential to become a serious hazard.

Fortunately, you can avoid such scenarios from ever unfolding by simply making sure to keep on top of your car maintenance. You don’t need to go overboard, just regularly check that all your most important components are working correctly.

Car accidents are more common than many people realize, but they are easy to avoid if you are prepared to take care. Once you know what hazards to look out for, avoiding them is much simpler.

