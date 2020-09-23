4 Benefits of Using Magento in Web Development

Are you currently shopping around for an eCommerce platform that has the capacity to offer you unrivaled scalability, flexibility, and versatility? If so, then look no further than Magento. Here are four benefits that you will stand to reap if you opt to build your online store using this popular eCommerce solution.

Mobile-friendly configuration

Under the impression that most of your target audience will be accessing your store via a laptop or desktop computer? If so, think again. More and more consumers are now opting to shop via their smartphone devices. Want to appeal to this burgeoning mobile audience? Well, you need to ensure that your online store is mobile-friendly!

When you choose to build your store on the Magento platform, mobile-friendly configuration is something you will be guaranteed. Magento pride themselves on offering a checkout process that is seamless on all devices, making them the perfect eCommerce solution to align yourself with if you’re determined to appeal to a wide audience.

Advanced SEO

You’re not going to draw many visitors to your store, or, in turn, sell many items if you don’t make an effort when it comes to search engine optimization. Quite simply, if you want your site to climb the ranking positions on Google, you need go above and beyond to optimize your SEO.

If you don’t have experience in this field, fear not as Magento is at hand to provide you with a comprehensive level of advanced SEO support. This eCommerce solution does an excellent job at facilitating the flow of organic traffic, making it the perfect platform if you aren’t confident in your ability to scale the SERPs by yourself.

Wealth of support

If you opt to build your online store on Magento, one thing you will be guaranteed is a wealth of support. Should you, for whatever reason, struggle to get to grips with this eCommerce solution, you can rest assured that there will always be an external force out there that you can turn to for assistance, one of which being Magecloud.agency. This team of specialist web developers have been dealing with Magento for over ten years, which means they are in the perfect position to help you get the most out of this platform.

Robust security features

No matter what stage your online store is at in its development, it will always be a target for cybercrime. There will always be cybercriminals out there looking to scam their way to financial success at your expense. If you want to deter these criminals, you need to ensure that your online store is 100% cyber secure.

As you may have already guessed, Magento has the capacity to ensure that this is the case. This platform offers PCI Data Security as standard, it provides login screens that are equipped with CAPTCHA, and it even makes a secondary password prompt available. The end result? Your online store receives the best possible protection against unwanted data breaches.

Are you serious about taking the world of eCommerce by your storm? If so, you should seriously consider building your online store on Magento.

Author: Carol Treahearn