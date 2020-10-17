3 Ways To Make A Living From Home

If you are sick and tired of the daily commute and boring grind, it is possible to work successfully from home.

For anyone sick of the daily commute and tiring grind, there are several ways to take yourself off the proverbial hamster wheel. Instead of spending hours getting to and from work, why not take the plunge and work from home.

It is obviously a good idea to have a nest egg behind you before you tell the boss you want to quit. This gives you a cushion until you are happily settled and making a decent living from home. Here are three suggestions for ways to make a comfortable living without leaving home each day.

Build a blog

Blogging can be a lucrative habit and if you create a blog based on a popular specialty, you can earn a comfortable living. There are a number of blogging platforms available out there, including WordPress. Once the blog is established and has a healthy amount of traffic, you can attract advertisers to place ads relevant to your blog.

To save the effort of attracting advertisers, another option is affiliate marketing. This involves placing relevant ads or your site or blog and reaping in the money as you readers click for more information. It doesn’t pay quite as much as direct advertising, but once the ads are set up, you can sit back and reap the benefit. Good suggestions are websites such as Amazon, Shopify and eBay, who all offer affiliate programs. Another great choice is Clickbank, an affiliate marketplace and online retailer, where you can earn a commission on every sale via your links.

Google Adsense is another option, but bear in mind, some ads make as little as a few cents per click – this could take a visitor away from your website or blog with very little payback.

Passive Income Stream

Believe it or not, there are a number of ways to make money while you sleep. Obviously, affiliate marketing and ads, mentioned above, are options for a passive income stream. Once you have done the work in placing the ads or links, you can sit back and relax. However, there are more ways to earn passive income.

If you have money behind you, owning rental properties is a good way to make a passive income, although you do have the task of keeping those rental properties up to scratch. If you have creative work, royalties are a perfect example of passive income. Another good option is investments. If you have sufficient money, you can become a venture capitalist and invest in business in other countries in the world.

Make money doing something you love

There are a number of hobbies that can be turned to profit, including photography. If you enjoy photography as a hobby and feel you are good, you could make money selling your photos. Many people need stock photography for their websites, brochures and more. Also, photos you take on vacation could be saleable travel images. However, be careful no trademarked brands are included in your images and avoid including people’s faces, unless they have signed a model release. Some suggested websites for selling your photos are ShutterStock, Fotolia, iStockphoto and Dreamstime.

Alternatively, if you are talented with handicrafts, such as knitting, crochet, making jewelry and more, websites like Etsy are the perfect way to sell your creations to the world.

Author: Anne Preston